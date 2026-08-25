Serayah Calls Off Engagement to Joey Bada$$, Cites Cheating

Serayah has revealed she is ending her engagement with Joey Bada$$. In an open letter on Instagram, Serayah cited repeated infidelity as the reason she is leaving the rapper and actor.

“After much thought, I have made the difficult decision to end my engagement and relationship with the father of my child, Joey,” Serayah wrote. “Unfortunately, I also had to face a painful truth: there had been repeated infidelity throughout our relationship, including during some of the most vulnerable and meaningful moments of my life.”