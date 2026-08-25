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Serayah Calls Off Engagement to Joey Bada$$, Cites Cheating

August 25, 2026
Shawn Grant

Serayah has revealed she is ending her engagement with Joey Bada$$. In an open letter on Instagram, Serayah cited repeated infidelity as the reason she is leaving the rapper and actor.

“After much thought, I have made the difficult decision to end my engagement and relationship with the father of my child, Joey,” Serayah wrote. “Unfortunately, I also had to face a painful truth: there had been repeated infidelity throughout our relationship, including during some of the most vulnerable and meaningful moments of my life.”

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