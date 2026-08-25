The San Francisco 49ers are dealing with an unexpected controversy away from the football field after principal owner and CEO Jed York was arrested in Ohio as part of an undercover prostitution operation.

York was arrested Sunday, Aug. 23, in East Palestine, Ohio, by authorities working with the Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Task Force. According to court records, York allegedly responded to an undercover advertisement on a website associated with prostitution and arranged to pay $140 for sexual activity before arriving at the agreed location.

The arrest occurred at the Wheat Hill Mobile Home Community in East Palestine, approximately 20 miles from Youngstown, where York grew up.

York was initially charged with engaging in prostitution and possessing criminal tools, with authorities identifying his cellphone as the alleged criminal tool used to communicate in arranging the encounter. He was booked into the Columbiana County Jail and released after posting $5,000 bond.

The case moved quickly.

York appeared in Columbiana County Municipal Court Monday and pleaded no contest to disorderly conduct and possessing criminal tools, both misdemeanors. The original prostitution charge was amended to disorderly conduct as part of the resolution. He was sentenced to one day in jail, which was satisfied by time already served, and ordered to pay $1,150 in fines. The $160 seized during his arrest was forfeited to the human trafficking task force, while his cellphone was ordered returned. Court records also indicate York completed an online course.

York subsequently filed a request to have the charges expunged.

The 49ers acknowledged the situation but declined to offer additional comment, citing the resolution of the legal matter. The NFL, however, isn’t necessarily finished with it.

“We are aware of the matter which will be reviewed under the personal conduct policy,” an NFL spokesperson said. The league’s Personal Conduct Policy applies not only to players but also owners and other league and club personnel, leaving open the possibility of discipline against York.

The arrest comes during an otherwise successful period for one of the NFL’s signature franchises. York has overseen the 49ers’ football operations through multiple deep postseason runs and three Super Bowl appearances during his tenure. He became the franchise’s principal owner in 2024 after acquiring additional equity from his mother, Denise DeBartolo York.

York is also the nephew of Pro Football Hall of Fame owner Eddie DeBartolo Jr., who presided over the franchise during its five-Super Bowl championship dynasty.

Now the current 49ers owner faces scrutiny of his own.

The Ohio criminal case may have been resolved almost as quickly as it began, but with the NFL confirming it will review York’s conduct, the fallout from his arrest could extend well beyond his one night behind bars.