State Farm Launches Football Campaign Highlighting Personal Price Plan

State Farm has unveiled a new marketing campaign centered on football while reintroducing its Personal Price Plan, highlighting coverage designed with customers’ lives and budgets in mind.
The campaign focuses on football’s ability to bring together rivals, families and communities while emphasizing that every fan experiences the sport personally. The creative features Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid, Indiana University head football coach Curt Cignetti, Heisman Trophy winner and No. 1 overall draft pick Fernando Mendoza, Cam Skattebo and Jake from State Farm.
“In this year’s football creative, you’ll see personalization come to life, whether it’s Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid or Fernando Mendoza and Cam Skattebo or Curt Cignetti,” said Kristyn Cook, Chief Agency, Sales & Marketing Officer at State Farm. “That personal approach has been part of State Farm for more than 100 years, through agents who know the people and communities they serve. We want our creative to meet that same standard — combining world-class talent with the things that make State Farm unique to tell our story. We pair human connection with technology that makes things simpler, offering a personalized experience based on what matters to each customer.”
The campaign uses humor, storytelling and visuals to highlight State Farm’s personalized approach. It will launch across broadcast platforms in early September, followed by streaming, digital, audio, social and influencer channels.