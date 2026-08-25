Symba wants to make one thing perfectly clear about the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle: supporting Kendrick Lamar never meant he stopped being a Drake fan.

ICYMI, the Bay Area rapper and freestyle legend in his own rite, recently revisited his position during the 2024 feud, explaining that his public support for Kendrick came from wanting to see another West Coast artist stand tall during one of the biggest moments hip-hop had seen in years.

Symba breaks down why he backed Kendrick while still being a Drake fan 👀



Symba says he “fucking studies Drake” and was still a huge fan of his during the beef, but explained that backing Kendrick was about standing behind one of his own during such a big moment.



He says they… pic.twitter.com/LuO6NIxU1t — J O $ H U A (@JOHUAsa) August 24, 2026

See the way Symba sees it, the moment called for regional pride and support, particularly while voices like DJ Akademiks were questioning whether Kendrick had the momentum to dominate the conversation.

Ak’s take btw is not crazy and he recently made valid points.

🚨 Akademiks says “THANK YOU” to Kendrick Lamar for HELPING Drake bounce back after the battle by not keeping his foot on the gas



Ak says Kendrick not dropping music and staying active gave Drake room to regain momentum.



“After the battle, Kendrick needed to keep his foot on… pic.twitter.com/D8ury94rG2 — CY Chels (@SeewhyChels) August 23, 2026

“I fucking study Drake,” Symba said, emphasizing just how deeply he respects the Toronto superstar’s catalog. He described himself as a genuine Drake fan throughout the beef, making his position less about picking an enemy and more about recognizing an opportunity to champion an artist from his own side of the country.

The sentiment became even clearer when Symba addressed what motivated the support.

Get this, he explained that they wanted to be among the platforms pushing Kendrick’s music and helping elevate the moment, especially if critics attempted to frame the Compton rapper’s dominance as something that was not culturally relevant or cool.

“It wasn’t a personal attack on Drake. I fucking love Drake.”

That explanation has sparked another round of conversation around a feud that officially belongs to 2024 but continues to shape hip-hop conversations in 2026.

Some listeners think Symba did not need to explain a position that was already understood. Others see the comments as a reminder that rap beef can create alliances based on geography, culture and competitive pride without requiring genuine animosity between artists. Makes sense.

Symba freestyles on Power 106 with the LA Leakers, 2 years ago today (2024) pic.twitter.com/7mz65ED3XK — Rap Wikipedia (@RapWikip) April 17, 2026

Symba has built much of his own identity around that West Coast tradition. Born Demario Driver in the San Francisco Bay Area, the rapper developed a rep for being a real emcee, gaining wider attention through his Don’t Run From R.A.P. mixtape and later Results Take Time, hosted by DJ Drama.

Symba confirms he’s in the new Snowfall spinoff #TheDrop, playing Tip Toe, a vicious gang member who also happens to be a talented artist, but can’t seem to leave the streets alone 👀🎬 pic.twitter.com/1okhedDuGt — 808s & Car Shakes (@808andCarShakes) August 20, 2026

His L.A. Leakers appearances further established him as one of the region’s more formidable young spitters. His 2020 freestyle, which moved from Nas’ “Oochie Wally” into Moneybagg Yo’s “Said Sum,” introduced a national audience to his storytelling and precision. His 2024 return doubled down on that approach.

That same connection to West Coast rap eventually led Symba to the big screen. He portrayed a young Too $hort in Freaky Tales, preparing for the role by studying the Oakland legend’s music videos and mannerisms.

So when Symba talks about backing Kendrick or just how he feels about rap, the position fits into the authentic identity he has spent years building. He can study Drizzy, love the 6God’s music and still step forward when a West Coast legend goes to the mattresses. For Symba, those loyalties never had to cancel each other out.