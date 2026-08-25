Target is doing some serious damage control. Hitting social media, the company issued an apology to the Black community for a highly offensive costume. And yes, the costume is THAT bad and was place don a Black child.

“An apology from us: We removed an offensive Halloween costume that should never have been part of our assortment,” Target posted on social media. “It is no longer for sale. As a company, we got this wrong, and we are deeply sorry.”

The added, “We know this is especially hurtful for our Black guests, team members and partners. Removing the costume is an important first step, and we are looking closely at how this happened and what needs to change to ensure this won’t happen again.”