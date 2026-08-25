“Same Song” also introduced much of the world to a young Tupac Shakur, who began his career working with Digital Underground before becoming one of Hip Hop’s most important artists. Shock’s relationship with Pac extended beyond giving him an early platform. He later produced and appeared on Tupac’s “I Get Around” and produced “So Many Tears,” leaving his fingerprints on some of Pac’s most memorable work.
Shock G passed away on April 22, 2021, at 57, but his contribution extends far beyond Humpty’s glasses, fake nose and unforgettable dance.
He was an MC, producer, musician, illustrator and creative mind who understood that Hip Hop could be funky, weird, funny, intelligent and completely original at the same time.
Happy heavenly birthday to Shock G, aka Humpty Hump.