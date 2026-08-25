Today, The Source celebrates the life and legacy of Gregory “Shock G” Jacobs, the visionary Digital Underground frontman born on Aug. 25, 1963.



Whether rocking the mic as Shock G or transforming into the outrageous, fictional ladies’ man Humpty Hump, Jacobs brought a combination of musicianship, humor, creativity and pure funk to Hip Hop that nobody else could duplicate. As the creative force behind Digital Underground, he helped inject the spirit of Parliament-Funkadelic into a new generation while establishing the Oakland collective as one of Hip Hop’s most distinctive groups.



The group’s 1990 smash “The Humpty Dance” turned Shock’s alter ego into a cultural phenomenon, while Digital Underground’s debut album, Sex Packets, became a platinum-selling classic. Records such as “Doowutchyalike” and “Same Song” further demonstrated the crew’s willingness to have fun at a time when West Coast Hip Hop was becoming increasingly associated with harder street narratives.

“Same Song” also introduced much of the world to a young Tupac Shakur, who began his career working with Digital Underground before becoming one of Hip Hop’s most important artists. Shock’s relationship with Pac extended beyond giving him an early platform. He later produced and appeared on Tupac’s “I Get Around” and produced “So Many Tears,” leaving his fingerprints on some of Pac’s most memorable work.

Shock G passed away on April 22, 2021, at 57, but his contribution extends far beyond Humpty’s glasses, fake nose and unforgettable dance.

He was an MC, producer, musician, illustrator and creative mind who understood that Hip Hop could be funky, weird, funny, intelligent and completely original at the same time.

Happy heavenly birthday to Shock G, aka Humpty Hump.