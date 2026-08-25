President Donald Trump’s stock portfolio is once again drawing attention, and this time Boeing and SpaceX are at the center of the conversation.

June 18, 2026: Trump buys up to $500k in Boeing stock



That same day: Boeing receives an $880 million contract from the U.S. Navy pic.twitter.com/wge06940ID — FactPost (@factpostnews) August 24, 2026

Trump reportedly purchased as much as $500,000 worth of Boeing shares on June 18, 2026, the same day the company received a Navy contract connected to P-8A Poseidon training support. Five days later, reports surfaced that Trump had also invested $50,000 in SpaceX shortly after its IPO. His ethics filing disclosed more than 1,000 trades during the month, adding another layer to questions surrounding the sheer scale of his market activity while serving as president.

June 24, 2026: Trump buys up to $250k in Palantir stock



That same day: Palantir gets a $45.8 million government contract pic.twitter.com/Yll9k1JVZW — FactPost (@factpostnews) August 24, 2026

The timing has become the story.

Grok disputed the reported timing of the Boeing purchase, but that did little to quiet criticism from lawmakers and ethics advocates. Rep. Shontel Brown described the situation as “blatant corruption,” while others have argued that Trump is simply making aggressive investments in companies positioned for long-term growth.

June 23, 2026: Trump buys up to $50k in SpaceX stock



That same day: SpaceX receives a $425.6 million contract from NASA pic.twitter.com/AsdnmEfvmq — FactPost (@factpostnews) August 24, 2026

The Boeing and SpaceX transactions arrive amid a much larger examination of Trump’s financial activity in office. His disclosures have revealed hundreds of millions of dollars in equities, with investigators and congressional Democrats examining whether some trades have coincided too closely with government decisions or public statements capable of moving markets.

Another controversy involves Trump Media & Technology Group’s “Truth API,” a premium service reportedly offering Wall Street firms access to Trump’s social media posts milliseconds before they reach the broader public. The service can cost hedge funds as much as $100,000 per month. Rep. Jamie Raskin, Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Sen. Adam Schiff have urged regulators to investigate, describing the arrangement as a potential “insider trading conspiracy.”

There have also been reports of unusual market activity immediately before major policy announcements, including large oil-market short positions shortly before Trump announced Iran negotiations and increased betting before a surprise tariff pause.

Meanwhile, the CFTC placed a White House teleprompter operator on administrative leave after allegations that the employee used Kalshi to wager on words Trump would use in speeches.

That contrast in enforcement has become part of the broader debate. Regulators have pursued alleged leaks involving government employees, while the legal standards surrounding a sitting president’s own trading activity remain unusually complicated.

Congressional Democrats are pushing measures including the RELIEF Act to restrict presidential stock trading. For now, Trump’s portfolio remains legal territory under intense scrutiny, with Boeing and SpaceX adding two more transactions to a question that refuses to disappear: when government power and personal investing overlap, how much timing is too much?