Beyoncé Honors Dolly Parton: ‘I’m Honored That I Had the Privilege to Work With You’

Beyoncé is paying tribute to Dolly Parton, a friend and collaborator as recent as the Cowboy Carter album. Parton passed on Tuesday at age 80 from cancer.

“Dolly, you were the barometer. The North Star. Bold and brilliant. Talented and tenacious. You taught so many lessons on how to be uniquely oneself. I am grateful for your art, your heart, your generosity, your humor, your entrepreneurship. I’m honored that I had the privilege to work with you. I will treasure that forever. Thank you for your profound impact on the world. You are an angel who has made this

world a happier place because of your joyful art. You are truly one of one. Rest peacefully.” – Beyoncé

Beyoncé pays tribute to the legendary Miss Dolly Parton. ❤️https://t.co/NysKafJI1N pic.twitter.com/zYv4UeHs6y — BEYONCÉ LEGION (@BeyLegion) August 25, 2026

During the road to Cowboy Carter, Dolly Parton was the one who highlighted Queen Bey recreated “Jolene.” Speaking with Knox News, Parton gushed over Beyoncé, stating that she loves her and that she is “a beautiful girl and a great singer.”

Parton said, “I think she has! I think she’s recorded ‘Jolene’ and I think it’s probably gonna be on her country album, which I’m very excited about that.”

Beyoncé made history by debuting No. 1 on the Country Music Song chart with “Texas Hold ‘Em.” The news of Beyoncé’s historic feat captivated fans worldwide, garring the admiration and support of country music legend Dolly Parton. The iconic singer, known for timeless classics like “Jolene” and “9 to 5,” took to Instagram to express her excitement and extend her heartfelt congratulations to Beyoncé on her remarkable accomplishment.

“I’m a big fan of Beyoncé and very excited that she’s done a country album,” Parton shared in a statement. “So congratulations on your Billboard Hot Country number one single.” The 78-year-old star also expressed her anticipation for Beyoncé’s upcoming album, eagerly awaiting the release of the full body of work.