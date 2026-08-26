The Muhammad Ali Center has named legendary NFL quarterback, civil rights activist and entrepreneur Colin Kaepernick as its Humanitarian of the Year. Kaepernick will receive the honor at the 13th annual Muhammad Ali Humanitarian Awards on November 7 in Louisville, Kentucky.

Kaepernick joins previous recipients including Shaquille O’Neal, Christina Aguilera, Michael J. Fox, Common, Patricia Arquette and Geena Davis.

“Colin was chosen for his courage to stand against racial injustice and his unwavering commitment to empowering underserved communities. Like Muhammad, Colin has used his platform to advocate for equality, human dignity, and social change, even when doing so came at significant personal and professional cost,” said Lonnie Ali, Co-Founder and President & CEO of the Muhammad Ali Center.

Kaepernick said, “Receiving the Muhammad Ali Center’s Humanitarian of the Year Award is an incredible honor,” adding, “I remain committed to bring about justice, uplift our communities, and develop a world where all people can live with freedom, dignity, and self-determination.”

Louisville philanthropists Steve and Amy Trager will receive the Kentucky Humanitarian Award, while six young adults age 30 or younger will also be recognized for promoting positive change.

The awards serve as the Center’s largest annual fundraiser supporting its mission-based programs and events.