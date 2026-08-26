Dionne Warwick is remembering Dolly Parton following the legendary singer’s death at age 80. Parton was hospitalized on Friday, August 21, four days before her death on Tuesday, August 25, according to a statement from her nephew.

Warwick shared a heartfelt tribute honoring her longtime friend and reflecting on the loss.

“The Heavenly Father has made the decision to bring another of his children to him. Dolly, a true child of God, is in the best hands now. Resting in peace. I will certainly miss her laughter, jokes and her being. Rest well and in total peace my friend. Sincere heartfelt condolences to Danny, family and those who knew her. My heart is heavy.”

Warwick and Parton previously collaborated on the duet “Peace Like A River,” adding another chapter to their musical connection.

Parton was hospitalized the same day she acknowledged her recent health decline in a statement to PEOPLE. The reason for her hospitalization remains unclear, and her cause of death has not yet been released.

Warwick’s tribute highlights the personal connection between two celebrated artists as the music world mourns Parton’s passing.