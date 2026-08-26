Hit-Boy Says He Won’t Be Working with Nas Again

Hit-Boy reveals his relationship with Nas is done and he doesn’t foresee the two connecting for music again. Speaking on Vlad-TV, Hit-Boy revealed he hasn’t spoken to Nas in 3 years, a wild concept seeing they did six albums together in the last decade.

“I ain’t spoke to Nas in 3 years, we did 80 songs in 3 years I produced almost every single song,” Hit-Boy said. “We did a lot of great work but I don’t see us working again.”

He added, “I mean there’s a lot of reasons but there is stuff I don’t want to dig too deep in but respect to what we accomplished.”

🎶🎧🥁 Legendary producer Hit-boy sits with journalist Elliot Wilson and youtuber vlad – he talks about working with Nas on so many projects, and not speaking to him in over 3 years:



🗣️ “There’s a lot of reasons but it’s not something I want to get into .. it’s pretty deep.. but… pic.twitter.com/iNlsR1aDBn — HipHopKlipz36 (@hiphopklipz36) August 25, 2026

Nas spoke on the relationship in Sept. 2023, celebrating their work and relationship after their sixth release together.

“For me, there’s an emotional moment because to complete something beyond what you thought you were even working on, we didn’t know we’d do six albums,” said Nas. “So to be at this point, it’s satisfying, it’s gratifying, it’s a feeling of accomplishment on another level for myself as an MC, and I’m lucky enough to work with some of the greatest producers in the world.”

Looks like we should cherish those six.