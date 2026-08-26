Jamie Foxx can turn a conversation into a one-man Hollywood repertory show, and his appearance on Keke Palmer’s podcast gave fans another reminder of why he has been doing it for decades.

Keke Palmer couldn’t stop LAUGHING at Jamie Foxx doing HILARIOUS impressions of Will Smith and Idris Elba refusing the role of Django Unchained because it was too GORY for them, while telling the story of how he got the role by showing up to Quentin Tarantino’s house with his OWN… pic.twitter.com/lxVMk1lnGj — Killa 🌺 (@KillaKreww) August 25, 2026

On Baby, this is Keke Palmer, Foxx revisited the chaotic road to his Oscar-winning performance in Ray, revealing how Oprah Winfrey stepped in after his Golden Globes partying got a little too wild. She took Foxx to Quincy Jones’ home, where music legends helped refocus him before the biggest performance of his career.

Then came the kind of story only Foxx could tell. When Quentin Tarantino was casting Django Unchained, Foxx showed up with his own horse, making it clear he understood exactly what the role demanded. On set, Foxx even added inches to his boots to keep up with Leonardo DiCaprio’s height, while Samuel L. Jackson pushed for the script and performances to feel authentic.

Jamie Foxx talked to Keke Palmer about how Oprah Winfrey saved his Oscar run and how she made him meet Quincy Jones and Sidney Poitier, he also had Keke CRYING IN TEARS when he started to make the funniest IMITATIONS😂😭



“Jamie you are ridiculously good, Jamie how can you do… pic.twitter.com/77xOpQR9EW — flame (@laflame_xq) August 25, 2026

Foxx also revealed that he persuaded Tarantino to remove a scene involving Kerry Washington, adding another layer to what was already a memorable production.

His daughter Corinne joined the conversation, giving the appearance some family energy alongside the Hollywood stories.

The conversation also put Foxx’s greatest performance skill into perspective: impressions. Long before the Oscar, Foxx was sharpening his mimicry in comedy clubs, eventually taking that talent to In Living Color and The Jamie Foxx Show. His ability to capture someone’s voice, rhythm, facial expressions and physical mannerisms became part of his signature.

When Jamie Foxx had Denzel Washington CRYING IN TEARS after he imitates him😂😭



“You get your fucking hands off me” pic.twitter.com/vaPAHOvbnJ — flame (@laflame_xq) August 25, 2026

Denzel Washington, Samuel L. Jackson, Leonardo DiCaprio, Snoop Dogg, Mike Tyson, Stephen A. Smith, Barack Obama, Donald Trump, Bill Clinton, Dave Chappelle and countless others have all found themselves inside Foxx’s comedic universe.

This video of Jamie Foxx doing a Jennifer Hudson impersonation will never seize not to be funny. 😂😭pic.twitter.com/kjxslZZQWK — IYKOLOGY𓃵 (@Iykology_) November 23, 2023

That versatility has followed him from stand-up to television, music and blockbuster films. His Ray Charles transformation proved he could turn mimicry into serious dramatic work, earning him the Academy Award for Best Actor.

Foxx’s gift has always been bigger than doing a funny voice. He studies people. He finds the rhythm underneath the personality, then turns it into a performance. Palmer’s podcast simply gave him another room to demonstrate the trick.