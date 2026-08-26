A special JAY-Z 30 pop-up experience is coming to London’s UMusic Shop Camden on August 27, celebrating JAY-Z’s upcoming shows at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on September 4 and 5.

Open daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. through September 2, the pop-up will offer fans limited-edition merchandise created specifically for the London milestone, along with Armand de Brignac and The Book of HOV: A Tribute to JAY-Z by Assouline.

The London concerts follow JAY-Z’s record-breaking three-night JAY-Z 30 run at Yankee Stadium, which featured appearances from Beyoncé, Alicia Keys, Usher, Eminem, Nas, Pharrell Williams, Rihanna, Slick Rick and others.

London DJs will also provide music from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., with sets from DJ Target, DJ Manny Norté, DJ Semtex and DJ Esi.

The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium performances mark JAY-Z’s lone UK stop as he celebrates 30 years of shaping music and culture. Additional performances are scheduled for Paris on September 10 and Los Angeles on October 23 and 24.

JAY-Z 30 London Camden Pop-Up: UMusic Shop Camden, Unit 835, The Stables Market, Chalk Farm Road, London, NW1 8AH, August 27–September 2.