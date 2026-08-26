LeGolf is here. Nah, had to say it. Okay, so LeBron James is putting his name on a golf tournament, and he is bringing the game back home.

This is way big, the LeBron James Family Foundation is teaming with the PGA Tour for the inaugural LeBron James Family Foundation Invitational, scheduled for July 6 and 7, 2027, at Firestone Country Club’s South Course in Akron, Ohio.

Introducing the @LJFamFoundation Invitational at Firestone Country Club 🏌️‍♂️



The inaugural event will feature PGA TOUR Pathway to Progression, inspire local youth and strengthen community impact in @KingJames’ hometown of Akron. https://t.co/T3BzldT33N — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) August 25, 2026

Get the details. The event is built around two things James has spent years investing in: opportunity and his hometown. Akron students participating in James’ I PROMISE program will take part in off-course mentorship opportunities with professional golfers, giving young people direct access to players who have navigated the path into elite competition.

🚨⛳️🏀 #NEW — LeBron James and the PGA Tour have teamed up to host the LeBron James Family Foundation Invitational next July at Firestone Country Club and will feature amateurs and pros from the tour's Pathway to Progression Pro-Bound Five program. Proceeds from the event will… pic.twitter.com/OptLj9nKFl — NUCLR GOLF (@NUCLRGOLF) August 25, 2026

What’s super dope is the tournament will also serve as a platform for the PGA Tour’s Pathway to Progression initiative, which works to develop golfers from historically underrepresented communities. Amateur and professional competitions will be held during the two-day event, with the professional field featuring players who have progressed through the Tour’s Pro-Bound Five collegiate ranking pipeline.

"@KingJames approached us about how we can work more together..



Him and his team came up with the great idea of bringing professional golf back to Akron, Ohio"@brianrolapp #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/8DxNWPh5a7 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) August 25, 2026

ICYMI, for James, the tournament represents another step in a golf obsession that has quickly grown into something much bigger. The 41-year-old NBA superstar developed a serious interest in the sport while playing in Los Angeles and has spent much of his 2026 offseason working on his game.

BREAKING: LeBron is bringing his love for golf to his hometown of Akron, per @AdamSchefter.



The PGA Tour and @KingJames are partnering to host the LeBron James Family Foundation Invitational next July at Firestone Country Club.



Proceeds from the event will go to Akron community… pic.twitter.com/NLxDRRzKIS — LeBron History 🏀 (@bronhistory) August 25, 2026

Earlier this month, he launched a YouTube channel dedicated to golf, opening with footage from a Scotland trip alongside members of the 2016 Cleveland Cavaliers championship team.

There is also a little NBA business happening in the background. James left the Los Angeles Lakers in July and signed a two-year deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, giving him one more major chapter in his basketball career while golf increasingly occupies his time away from the court.

Now the game is coming full circle. Firestone has long been part of Akron’s sports identity, and James is turning his growing love for golf into an opportunity for the next generation.

For an iconic athlete and community leader who has built an empire around basketball, and social impact, golf may be becoming his newest lane for competition, content and community impact.