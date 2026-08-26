So we are at a place in America where the measles is killing folks in 2026. What in the actual F? The rare fatal disease has taken another step back into the American spotlight, and Pennsylvania is now dealing with its first measles-associated deaths in 35 years.

Unbelievable the times were are living in.

BREAKING: Two people have died in Pennsylvania from measles, the state health department said Tuesday. Both were unvaccinated.



Read more: https://t.co/Oh4f13GlEK — ABC News (@ABC) August 25, 2026

State health officials confirmed Tuesday that two unvaccinated Lancaster County residents have died during an outbreak that has produced 393 confirmed cases across 28 Pennsylvania counties. The state has not recorded a measles-associated death since 1991.

The numbers are part of a much larger national resurgence. The CDC reported 2,777 confirmed U.S. measles cases as of August 20, with 36 outbreaks recorded during 2026.

Two people have died from measles in Pennsylvania.



They are the first people in the state to die from measles in 35 years. pic.twitter.com/Cm3IzEn51c — Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) August 25, 2026

Pennsylvania Health Secretary Dr. Debra Bogen offered her condolences while stressing how quickly the virus can move through communities where immunity is low.

“My deepest sympathies are with the loved ones who are facing this unimaginable loss,” said Secretary of Health Dr. Debra Bogen. “Because measles was largely eliminated in the Commonwealth for more than three decades, people are not familiar with this disease and don’t fully understand the potential severity of the illness.”

The state’s response has centered heavily on vaccination. Pennsylvania has administered more than 4,100 MMR doses through 91 pop-up clinics since the Lancaster outbreak began, with additional clinics planned. Officials say two doses provide 97 percent lifetime protection.

Governor Josh Shapiro is urging residents to take the outbreak seriously.

“As a father of four children, I know every parent wants what’s best for their kids – but right now, there’s a barrage of information thrown at us online, on TV, and in our daily lives,” said Governor Shapiro. “I want every Pennsylvanian to know this: measles does not care about your county, your faith, or your social circle.”

The crisis has also intensified scrutiny of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., whose long history of vaccine skepticism has remained a source of political controversy. Kennedy has defended his record while saying, “I have nothing to do with the measles outbreak… The whole world had their worst measles year.”

For Pennsylvania, the debate has become painfully tangible. A disease largely absent from the state for decades has returned with consequences that families are now being forced to confront.