PUMA Hoops and Charlotte Hornets superstar LaMelo Ball have officially introduced the MB.06, the sixth installment in Ball’s highly successful signature basketball franchise.
Designed specifically for high-pressure play, the MB.06 elevates speed, court feel, and lockdown support, catering to athletes who crave the game-winning shot and turn crunch-time pressure into highlights.
Streamlined Speed and Court-Feel Upgrades
Engineered for explosive perimeter play and quick directional cuts, the MB.06 introduces a faster, lower-profile silhouette compared to previous iterations in the MB line.
Key performance features include:
- Lower-to-the-Court Stance: Redesigned setup providing enhanced court feel, immediate responsiveness, and maximum control during deceleration.
- Locked-In Support: Upper construction built to secure the foot during aggressive lateral cuts and high-speed maneuvers.
- Responsive Cushioning: Engineered foam midsole delivering impact protection without sacrificing lightweight court agility.
The “Shooting Star” Debut Colorway
Launching the silhouette is the “Shooting Star” edition, featuring a vibrant “Dark Amethyst/Lavender Alert” palette.
The colorway pairs soft pastel purple and light baby blue with metallic silver accents. Signature personal touches—including Melo’s iconic “1 of 1” branding and “Not From Here” slogan—remain prominently integrated into the design.
Release Details & Pricing
The PUMA MB.06 “Shooting Star” will officially release on September 25, 2026, for a retail price of $130.
The shoe will be available in-store and online at:
- PUMA.com and select PUMA flagship doors
- Foot Locker
- DICK’S Sporting Goods
- Champs Sports
- Scheels