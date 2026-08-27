Universal Pictures’ upcoming biopic Snoop has officially cast actor Camron Jones to portray hip-hop icon Tupac Shakur.

Best known for his role as Bishop Moore in Amazon Prime’s YA drama Panic as well as appearances in grown-ish, The Purge, and P-Valley, Jones steps into the role of one of rap music’s most influential and complex figures.

Bringing a Legendary West Coast Dynamic to the Screen

The casting adds a crucial element to the film’s narrative, exploring the dynamic bond between Snoop Dogg and Tupac Shakur during the height of the Death Row Records era in the mid-1990s.

Labelmates and close friends, the pair famously joined forces on the 1996 hit single “2 of Amerikaz Most Wanted.” Their brotherhood faced complex strains during the escalating East Coast–West Coast hip-hop rivalry, making their relationship one of the most compelling chapters in West Coast music history.

“For Jones, portraying Tupac represents a major opportunity to revisit one of the most influential figures in hip-hop history… adding another major piece to a growing cast bringing Snoop Dogg’s formative years to audiences.”

A Star-Studded Cast taking Shape

Directed by Craig Brewer (Hustle & Flow) with a screenplay reworked from Joe Robert Cole, Snoop details Snoop Dogg’s rise from Long Beach, California, to international superstardom.

Jones joins an impressive ensemble cast:

Jonathan Daviss (Outer Banks) starring as Snoop Dogg.

(Outer Banks) starring as Snoop Dogg. Myles Bullock (BMF) as legendary producer and Death Row co-founder Dr. Dre.

(BMF) as legendary producer and Death Row co-founder Dr. Dre. Algee Smith (Euphoria, Detroit) as West Coast rap icon Warren G.

(Euphoria, Detroit) as West Coast rap icon Warren G. Lauren London as Snoop’s late mother, Beverly Tate.

Produced by hip-hop icon Snoop Dogg alongside veteran film producer Brian Grazer (8 Mile) and Sara Ramaker, the project marks the first feature film produced under Death Row Pictures’ partnership with NBCUniversal Entertainment.

Snoop is scheduled to hit theaters nationwide on August 6, 2027.