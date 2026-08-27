Erykah Badu and The Alchemist Announce ‘Before the World Blows’

Erykah Badu and The Alchemist have revealed full details for their highly anticipated joint album, Before the World Blows: The Abi and Alan Experiment, arriving digitally August 28, 2026. Executive produced by Badu and co-produced by both artists, the project was recorded over 18 months between Dallas and Los Angeles.

The album follows the release of “Witch Doctor,” accompanied by a music video directed by and starring Badu. The project’s rollout began with cryptic “One More Song…” posters appearing across Sydney, Melbourne, London, Paris and New York City, leading fans through clues that revealed the album’s title.

Badu has also launched the interactive Badu Burner Phone experience. Fans can visit the project’s website, complete a series of challenges and unlock a phone number. Participants who provide the album title as a passphrase may have the opportunity to connect directly with Badu and complete the phrase:

“One Mo ______ Before the World Blows.”

Inspired by the poem BTWB, selected conversations will be recorded and incorporated into the album campaign.

The album will feature Westside Gunn, DRAM, Steve Lacy, Thundercat and more, bringing together a wide-ranging group of collaborators for Badu and The Alchemist’s latest creative experiment.