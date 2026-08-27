The Indiana Fever-Chicago Sky matchup on Sunday Night Basketball averaged a Total Audience Delivery of 3.31 million viewers on NBC and Peacock on August 23, making it the most-watched WNBA regular-season game since the league’s inaugural 1997 season.

The game peaked at 3.82 million viewers, ranking as the third most-watched WNBA regular-season game ever based on Nielsen Big Data + Panel and Adobe Analytics digital data.

The Fever’s 113-90 victory at Chicago’s Wintrust Arena was led by Caitlin Clark’s 37 points and Kelsey Mitchell’s 30 points. The matchup was only the second WNBA regular-season Sunday game ever presented in primetime on a broadcast network.

The game trails only two contests from the WNBA’s opening weekend in 1997: New York Liberty-Los Angeles Sparks, which drew 5.04 million viewers, and Charlotte Sting-Phoenix Mercury, which averaged 3.59 million.

NBC Sports has averaged a 1.75 million TAD across its seven WNBA games on NBC and Peacock this season, up 35% compared with comparable coverage last season. This marks NBC Sports’ first season carrying WNBA coverage since 2002.