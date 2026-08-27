Bronx-born artist and entrepreneur GRAMZUNKUT is turning the page on a new chapter in his career with the release of his documentary, GRAMZUNKUT: For The Record. The film chronicles his evolution from the music industry into the world of fashion, offering viewers an inside look at the vision, work ethic, and entrepreneurial drive behind his growing lifestyle brand, Selfmade Leathers.

GRAMZUNKUT: For The Record follows Gramzunkut through a day in his life as he navigates the demands of being both an artist and fashion entrepreneur. While music remains an important part of his creative identity, Gramz took a break from releasing music to focus heavily on fashion and building Selfmade Leathers, a custom leather brand that has developed a growing presence both in the United States and internationally.

Listen to “She Bad” HERE

The documentary captures the journey behind the brand and the work required to transform a creative concept into a recognizable fashion name. Selfmade Leathers’ designs have been featured in more than 100 magazine editorials, including appearances in publications such as Harper’s Bazaar and Style Cruze. The brand has also earned opportunities to showcase its designs on some of fashion’s most recognizable stages, including New York Fashion Week, Paris Fashion Week, and Miami Swim Week.

For Gramzunkut, the transition from music to fashion represents more than simply changing industries. It demonstrates his ability to take the creativity, independence, and entrepreneurial mindset developed through hip-hop and apply those qualities to another form of artistic expression. For The Record gives audiences a closer look at that process while documenting the milestones and recognition that have accompanied Selfmade Leathers’ growth.

Now, Gramzunkut is also reconnecting with his musical roots. Following his fashion-focused hiatus, he has returned with his new single “She Bad,” featuring FMoney1, a record created with the ladies in mind. FMoney1 contributes not only to the hook but also to the production, adding another layer to the collaboration. The track marks an exciting return to music for Gramzunkut while showing that his fashion journey has not erased the musical foundation that helped shape his career.

The timing of GRAMZUNKUT: For The Record and “She Bad” provides fans with a broader perspective on the artist. Rather than being defined solely by his music, Gramzunkut is building a multidimensional brand that bridges hip-hop, fashion, entrepreneurship, and culture. His story illustrates what can happen when an artist recognizes that creativity can extend beyond a recording studio and into an entirely different industry.

GRAMZUNKUT: For The Record is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video, with the documentary also available through Tubi and the Onyx Streaming Network. For longtime supporters, the film provides an opportunity to see the evolution of an artist who has expanded his ambitions beyond music. For new audiences, it serves as an introduction to the man behind Selfmade Leathers and the journey that has taken his designs from the Bronx to international fashion platforms.

With a documentary documenting his transformation, Selfmade Leathers continuing to make its presence felt in fashion, and new music now back in rotation, GRAMZUNKUT is proving that reinvention can be just as powerful as the original dream. His journey from Bronx hip-hop artist to fashion entrepreneur is still unfolding, and For The Record puts that journey on camera.