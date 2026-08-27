Jeezy Extends Las Vegas Residency Through New Year’s Eve

Jay “Jeezy” Jenkins is turning his Las Vegas residency into a New Year’s Eve destination following a historic weekend at PH Live at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.

During his sold-out August 22 performance, Jeezy received the Key to the Las Vegas Strip from Commissioner William McCurdy II, with a surprise assist from LeBron James. The occasion also officially declared August 22 “Jay ‘Jeezy’ Jenkins Day” in Las Vegas.

Following the ceremony, Jeezy announced nine additional dates for Legend of the Snowman, extending the residency through December 31. The final run includes performances on November 6, 7, 13 and 14; December 18, 19, 20 and 30; and December 31 Thursday — New Year’s Eve!

Saturday’s celebration also featured a surprise performance from Master P. The residency has featured appearances from Usher, YG, 2 Chainz, Bun B, Yung Miami, Fabolous, Master P, LeBron James and others.

With 30 total dates in 2026, Legend of the Snowman stands as the longest-running hip-hop residency in Las Vegas history. The production features the Color of Noize Orchestra, conducted by Derrick Hodge, alongside a live band musically directed by Adam Blackstone.

General On Sale: Wednesday, August 26 at 10:00 AM PT.