The offseason has a funny way of revealing who is really preparing for what comes next. Kevin Durant and Chet Holmgren offered a glimpse of that mindset during an intense workout that looked more like a private showcase than a casual run.

Kevin Durant and Chet Holmgren offseason workpic.twitter.com/F6aQAIYALF — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) August 26, 2026

Trainer dashletics shared footage of Durant and Holmgren going head-to-head, putting two seven-footers through a series of competitive possessions. The work featured everything from step-back jumpers and physical scoring moves to finishes around the rim, with both players showing the skill sets that have made them matchup nightmares.

Holmgren, entering another season with the Oklahoma City Thunder, drew plenty of attention for the smoothness of his shooting and the way he moves at his size. Durant, now preparing for his first season with the Houston Rockets, showed the experience that has defined his game for nearly two decades, finding different ways to counter Holmgren’s length and athleticism.

Josh Christopher also joined the workout, getting his own opportunities to score against the stars and adding another layer to an already competitive session.

There is something especially interesting about seeing Durant and Holmgren share the floor. Durant was once the Thunder’s franchise cornerstone and remains one of the league’s most polished scorers. Holmgren represents the next generation of Oklahoma City talent, giving the workout an unexpected connection between eras of the organization.

For Durant, these sessions are part of the preparation for a new chapter in Houston. For Holmgren, they offer another opportunity to sharpen his game against one of basketball’s all-time scoring technicians.

With the 2026-27 season approaching, footage like this only adds fuel to the anticipation. If the offseason work translates, both seven-footers could have plenty to say once the games actually count.