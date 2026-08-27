In scenes that looked like legit disaster movies, a devastating flash flood tore through the Nepal-China border region Wednesday, leaving a trail of destruction through mountain communities and sending rescue teams into an increasingly desperate search for hundreds of missing people.

🇳🇵 CATÁSTROFE EN NEPAL🇳🇵



Al menos 160 personas murieron y otras 761 permanecen desaparecidas tras una inundación repentina en la frontera entre Nepal y el Tíbet.



Entre los desaparecidos hay cientos de turistas de casi 30 países. pic.twitter.com/l81OPLiP7c — Mundo en Conflicto 🌎 (@MundoEConflicto) August 26, 2026

At least 157 bodies have been recovered in Nepal, with three additional deaths confirmed in Tibet. More than 400 tourists and pilgrims remain unaccounted for, including 142 Indian nationals, 47 Americans and 33 British citizens, according to initial reports.

BREAKING: New footage shows absolutely horrifying scenes along the China-Nepal border amid devastating flash floods, hundreds missing, many feared dead pic.twitter.com/hwXTz8IzjP — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) August 26, 2026

The disaster began around 8:37 a.m. local time when a massive section of glacier collapsed roughly 34 miles northwest of Kodari. The falling ice and rock triggered a landslide that slammed into the Lhende Khola River, sending enormous amounts of water and debris into the river system.

Hit the selfie in the face of apocalyptic destruction pic.twitter.com/M7tJ7m8raY — Justin🦩Boldaji (@justinboldaji) August 26, 2026

Within roughly 20 minutes, the resulting torrent surged downstream from Tibet into Nepal, racing through narrow mountain gorges and overwhelming villages along the route.

🚨⚡️WATCH: Apocalyptic footage from the Nepal-Tibet border as flash floods triggered by a massive mudslide originating in Nepal appear to have devastated the Gyirong border port pic.twitter.com/lN15b2Tdrm — Anonymous TV 🇺🇦 (@YourAnonTV) August 26, 2026

Early reports attributed the disaster to a magnitude 4.4 earthquake. The U.S. Geological Survey later clarified that the seismic signal came from the glacier-triggered landslide itself. The collapse produced seismic energy equivalent to a magnitude 5.2 earthquake as the ice and rock crashed into the river system.

The destruction has been extensive. At least 19 vehicle bridges and roughly 40 kilometers of roads were swept away, while hydropower facilities were also damaged. Rasuwa, Nuwakot and Dhading districts have been among the hardest-hit areas.

The human toll could climb as rescuers work through valleys buried under thick layers of mud and debris. Nepalese military, police and scout teams have been deployed along affected riverbanks, but destroyed roads and powerful winds are making helicopter operations extremely difficult.

The region is also a major route for travelers heading toward Mount Kailash in Tibet, adding urgency to the international search.

Nepal has formally requested emergency assistance from India and China as rescue crews continue searching for survivors and trying to account for those still missing.