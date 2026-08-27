The Game Claims He Pulled Drake’s Verse From New Album to Keep Peace

The Game took some shots at Kendrick Lamar on The Documentary III, rather he admits it or not. But he says he kept some peace going by adjusting Drake’s appearance on “No Brakes.”

The Boy appears on the song’s hook, but The Game told Real 92.3 LA’s The Cruz Show he pulled Drake’s verse to keep peace out west.

“Maybe I pulled it off, ‘cause I didn’t need it,” he said. “That is not the first version of that song. There’s about three versions, and some other versions, they weren’t really too kind. I pulled certain things off the album. I altered the album a lot to make sure the focus would be more on music and less on B.S.”

You can hear it from Game below.

But about his shots. After addressing standing next to Drake and not aligning with the vest during the battle with Kendrick Lamar, Game took it a bit further. After dropping off some bait on his Gangsta Grillz tape, The Game sent some direct words, but it might be conflicting:

On one hand he wraps, “I ain’t got no problem with the boogeyman and he ain’t got a problem with me.”

Then he also says, “I might drive the Rolls today, the GNX scare the h*es away.”

The Game sends a message to Kendrick Lamar on ‘THE DOCUMENTARY 3’ 🤔



“I ain’t got no problem with the boogeyman and he ain’t got a problem with me.”



“I might drive the Rolls today, the GNX scare the h*es away.” pic.twitter.com/proI4GaRbW — NFR Podcast (@nfr_podcast) August 21, 2026

But it’s a bit more pronounced on the intro:

“I say the Drake the homie, y’all say it’s treason Want me to pick sides while y’all dickride When you’re from the westside you ain’t gotta pick sides”



“I draw led, erase you niggas Put that on God It’s me against all odds I’ll pop the steering column on the GNX And wait for niggas”