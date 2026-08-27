On this day in 1996, Outkast’s Big Boi and André 3000 released their groundbreaking sophomore album ATLiens through LaFace Records, the label founded by R&B icons L.A. Reid and Babyface. Building on the momentum of their debut, the duo pushed their sound and subject matter further, trading in straightforward tales from the Atlanta streets for cosmic reflections, spiritual themes, and otherworldly explorations that redefined Southern hip hop.

What set ATLiens apart was its balance of raw lyricism and melodic innovation. Outkast, along with the Organized Noize production team, crafted hooks that became instantly recognizable, embedding a signature sound that carried across tracks like the title song ATLiens and the timeless single Elevators (Me & You). These records not only topped charts but also cemented Outkast as architects of a new Southern aesthetic in hip hop.

Commercially, the album was a major success. It went platinum in just three months and would go on to achieve double-platinum status within seven years. More importantly, it showcased Outkast’s growth, artistry, and willingness to push boundaries—qualities that would later make them one of the most celebrated duos in music history.

Three decades later, ATLiens stands as a timeless classic, a reminder of the moment Big Boi, André 3000, and Organized Noize expanded the sound of Atlanta hip hop to the stratosphere. Salute to Outkast for delivering one of the most imaginative and influential albums in rap history.