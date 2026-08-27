A catastrophic flash flood struck the mountainous border region between Nepal and China on Wednesday, leaving at least 17 people dead, sweeping away critical infrastructure, and triggering a major international search-and-rescue operation for hundreds of missing travelers, including three American citizens.

The disaster unfolded around 9:00 a.m. local time when the Bhotekoshi River suddenly burst its banks, sending torrents of muddy water and heavy debris crashing through Nepal’s northern Rasuwa district and into China’s Tibet autonomous region. Preliminary reports from local geologists suggest the surge was triggered by an ice and rock avalanche upstream that temporarily dammed the Lhende River before bursting through.

According to the Nepal Tourism Board, nearly 400 people—including 291 foreign nationals—are reported unaccounted for in the impacted border zones. Many of those missing are foreign tourists and pilgrims traveling to Tibet for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra. Among the missing foreigners are 105 Indian citizens, South Korean workers from a nearby hydropower project, and individuals from the United States, Malaysia, South Africa, Australia, and the Netherlands.

The surge swept away entire settlements, destroyed vehicles, and washed away major bridges connecting the two nations, severely damaging the Gyirong Port trade hub and severing power, communication, and road links between Nepal and Tibet.

Nepal’s government deployed dozens of civilian and military helicopters alongside drone units and sniffer dogs to search for survivors around the affected mountain towns of Timure, Syafrubesi, and Dhunche. In response to the scale of the emergency, Nepali officials have formally requested disaster response and rescue assistance from both India and China.

Across the border, Chinese President Xi Jinping ordered an “all-out” emergency response, with state media reporting “major casualties” and extensive damage at the Gyirong crossing. China has dispatched roughly 200 specialized rescuers, geologists, and heavy-equipment operators equipped with 3D laser scanners and life-detection technology to assist in search efforts.

Disaster management agencies in both countries have issued high alerts for downstream river corridors, warning residents near the banks of the Bhotekoshi and Trishuli rivers to evacuate to higher ground as search-and-rescue teams continue to navigate difficult weather conditions and rugged terrain.