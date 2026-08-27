Ye made a public appearance at the federal courthouse on Thursday, August 27, 2026, to show support for fellow Chicago rapper Lil Durk during his high-stakes murder-for-hire trial.

The artist, formerly known as Kanye West, was spotted outside the legal proceedings holding up a shirt emblazoned with the phrase “Free Durk,” aligning himself with a growing group of hip-hop peers rallying around the embattled Chicago star.

A United Front from the Hip-Hop Community

Ye’s appearance at court marks one of the most high-profile shows of support for Durk since trial proceedings began. Sitting near Durk’s family inside the courthouse, Ye joined a list of prominent rap figures and loved ones who have attended the trial in recent days, including:

Machine Gun Kelly (mgk): Observed proceedings earlier in the week and co-signed the “Free Durk” movement.

Observed proceedings earlier in the week and co-signed the “Free Durk” movement. Chicago Peers: G Herbo, Dreezy, Doodie Lo, and Durk’s father, Durk Banks Sr., have all been present at the courthouse.

G Herbo, Dreezy, Doodie Lo, and Durk’s father, Durk Banks Sr., have all been present at the courthouse. Longtime Collaborators: Durk’s partner, India Royale, was also seen leaving the courthouse alongside family members.

Ye and Lil Durk share deep roots in the Chicago music scene and have collaborated on several major releases over the years, including the title track to Ye and Ty Dolla $ign’s 2023 album Vultures 1 and Cardi B’s 2022 hit “Hot Shit.”

High-Stakes Legal Battle

Lil Durk is facing federal murder-for-hire charges stemming from allegations that he orchestrated a 2022 targeted shooting in Los Angeles directed at rapper Quando Rondo. Prosecutors allege the incident was carried out in retaliation for the November 2020 shooting death of Durk’s close friend and Only The Family (OTF) collaborator, King Von.

Durk and his remaining co-defendants have pleaded not guilty to all charges, maintaining their innocence as the defense team continues to challenge key evidence introduced by federal prosecutors.