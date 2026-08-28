The Atlanta Dream have officially secured a spot in the 2026 WNBA Playoffs, marking the franchise’s fourth consecutive postseason appearance and 12th playoff berth in team history.

With their postseason position locked in, first- and second-round playoff tickets will go on sale September 1, with games currently scheduled for the award-winning State Farm Arena. The downtown venue hosted six Dream regular-season games this year and will provide an expanded setting for fans during the postseason.

Dream Elite Members will receive exclusive first access to playoff tickets, followed by members of the Dream priority list. Fans can sign up for presale access through the team’s Playoff Central page, while the general public can purchase tickets beginning September 1 through Ticketmaster.

“This team continues to raise the bar on the court, and the exponential growth of the Dream franchise is a reflection of the incredible support and growing demand from our fans,” said Morgan Shaw Parker, president and COO of the Atlanta Dream. “Moving our playoff games to State Farm Arena is another exciting step in bringing the Dream to more fans across the Southeast and giving this team the stage it has earned.”

Atlanta’s final playoff seeding, opponent and potential home-court advantage will be determined after the regular season concludes. The Dream can host up to two first-round games in the best-of-three series and up to three second-round games in the best-of-five series.

Playoffs are coming to Atlanta and you already know the energy is about to be DIFFERENT 🔥​



Secure your spot in the building and sign up for the Playoff Ticket Presale​: https://t.co/WAe2cDuVEm#AllforAtlanta pic.twitter.com/18LMB4MLhz — Atlanta Dream (@AtlantaDream) August 26, 2026

All first- and second-round games are currently scheduled for State Farm Arena, though the venue remains subject to change based on assigned playoff dates.