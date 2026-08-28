Dolly Parton Invested in a Black Community with Earnings from Whitney Houston’s Cover of “I Will Always Love You”

It’s some great stories coming out about late legend Dolly Parton. This one highlights what she did with earnings from Whitney Houston’s cover of Parton’s classic “I Will Always Love You.”

In 1992, Houston covered the single, fetching $10 million for Parton. What did she do with the cash? Invested it in a Black community in Nashville.

People recalled an interview Parton had with Andy Cohen, revealing she bought a complex in Houston, benefitting the community.

“I bought my big office complex down in Nashville. So I thought, ‘Well, this is a wonderful place to be,’ “ Parton said. “I bought a property down in what was the Black area of town, and it was mostly just Black families and people that lived around there. It was off the beaten path from 16th Avenue and I thought, ‘Well, I am gonna buy this place — the whole strip mall.’ And I thought, ‘This is the perfect place for me to be,’ considering it was Whitney.

“I thought this was great — I’m just gonna be down here with her people, who are my people as well. So I just love the fact that I spent that money on a complex and I think, ‘This is the house that Whitney built.’”

Beyoncé is paying tribute to Dolly Parton, a friend and collaborator as recent as the Cowboy Carter album. Parton passed on Tuesday at age 80 from cancer.

“Dolly, you were the barometer. The North Star. Bold and brilliant. Talented and tenacious. You taught so many lessons on how to be uniquely oneself. I am grateful for your art, your heart, your generosity, your humor, your entrepreneurship. I’m honored that I had the privilege to work with you. I will treasure that forever. Thank you for your profound impact on the world. You are an angel who has made this

world a happier place because of your joyful art. You are truly one of one. Rest peacefully.” – Beyoncé

Beyoncé pays tribute to the legendary Miss Dolly Parton. ❤️https://t.co/NysKafJI1N pic.twitter.com/zYv4UeHs6y — BEYONCÉ LEGION (@BeyLegion) August 25, 2026

During the road to Cowboy Carter, Dolly Parton was the one who highlighted Queen Bey recreated “Jolene.” Speaking with Knox News, Parton gushed over Beyoncé, stating that she loves her and that she is “a beautiful girl and a great singer.”

Parton said, “I think she has! I think she’s recorded ‘Jolene’ and I think it’s probably gonna be on her country album, which I’m very excited about that.”

Beyoncé made history by debuting No. 1 on the Country Music Song chart with “Texas Hold ‘Em.” The news of Beyoncé’s historic feat captivated fans worldwide, garring the admiration and support of country music legend Dolly Parton. The iconic singer, known for timeless classics like “Jolene” and “9 to 5,” took to Instagram to express her excitement and extend her heartfelt congratulations to Beyoncé on her remarkable accomplishment.

“I’m a big fan of Beyoncé and very excited that she’s done a country album,” Parton shared in a statement. “So congratulations on your Billboard Hot Country number one single.” The 78-year-old star also expressed her anticipation for Beyoncé’s upcoming album, eagerly awaiting the release of the full body of work.

Dionne Warwick is remembering Dolly Parton following the legendary singer’s death at age 80. Parton was hospitalized on Friday, August 21, four days before her death on Tuesday, August 25, according to a statement from her nephew.

Warwick shared a heartfelt tribute honoring her longtime friend and reflecting on the loss.

“The Heavenly Father has made the decision to bring another of his children to him. Dolly, a true child of God, is in the best hands now. Resting in peace. I will certainly miss her laughter, jokes and her being. Rest well and in total peace my friend. Sincere heartfelt condolences to Danny, family and those who knew her. My heart is heavy.”

Warwick and Parton previously collaborated on the duet “Peace Like A River,” adding another chapter to their musical connection.

Parton was hospitalized the same day she acknowledged her recent health decline in a statement to PEOPLE. The reason for her hospitalization remains unclear, and her cause of death has not yet been released.

Warwick’s tribute highlights the personal connection between two celebrated artists as the music world mourns Parton’s passing.