Rockstar Games just pulled back the curtain on Grand Theft Auto VI in a big way, delivering a 27-minute gameplay showcase that gives players their most complete look yet at the world arriving November 19, 2026.

First gameplay of a car chase in GTA 6.



(via: @NotPaloIntel) pic.twitter.com/T6Yzr3aKLX — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) August 27, 2026

Titled “Grand Theft Auto VI: An Extended Look,” the presentation focuses on the game running on a base PlayStation 5 and puts the sheer density of Leonida front and center. This is a world built to keep moving even when the player is doing absolutely nothing.

First official look at gameplay from GTA 6. pic.twitter.com/YKAUS3x70B — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) August 27, 2026

Jason and Lucia can be switched between instantly, including during active sequences. A player can be driving as Jason during a chase, jump to Lucia and immediately start firing from the passenger window, then switch back without breaking the action.

Rockstar is also bringing back a deeper physical progression system reminiscent of San Andreas. Exercise can build muscle and strength, while eating heavily can change a character’s weight. Sleep, partying and food choices can influence appearance and gameplay attributes.

Various open-world activities are available in GTA 6, including:



• Mini golf

• Kayaking

• Scuba diving

• Gym work

• Parachute jumping

• Going to the Zoo/Studying animals

• Doomscrolling through a social media feed pic.twitter.com/nASmtwDuqN — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) August 27, 2026

Safehouses are becoming more than places to save progress. Characters can come and go, while players can shave or change their hair there. Personal vehicles also have functional trunks capable of storing weapons, equipment and alternate outfits, creating another layer of strategy when police attention gets serious.

The GTA 6 map will be Rockstar's largest open world ever.



• 3X larger than ‘Red Dead Redemption 2’



• 2X larger than ‘GTA 5’



(Source: https://t.co/dimRDzRFiD) pic.twitter.com/ZfEiWlCUlZ — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) August 27, 2026

The world itself borrows heavily from the reactive design of Red Dead Redemption 2. NPCs can be engaged contextually, animals can be interacted with, and public behavior carries consequences. Walking down a beach openly carrying a machine gun is apparently a quick way to attract attention.

Leonida stretches across five counties and roughly 10 cities and towns, with exploration designed to reward curiosity. Monster truck racing, pool and underwater treasure hunting are among the activities shown, while plenty of discoveries remain deliberately absent from the map.

For anyone who missed the presentation, the full showcase is available on Netflix by searching “Grand Theft Auto VI: An Extended Look.” The presentation is also scheduled to hit the Rockstar Games YouTube channel at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT on August 27.

GTA VI is looking less like a game you simply play and more like a world you eventually learn to navigate.