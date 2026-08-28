J. Cole has canceled his scheduled concert at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California, following a fatal single-vehicle accident involving a truck transporting equipment for The Fall-Off World Tour.

The driver, identified by authorities as 66-year-old Jarlath Parkinson of Jackson, South Carolina, died at the scene after the big rig carrying production gear overturned early Thursday morning.

Details of the Incident

According to the California Highway Patrol (CHP), the accident occurred shortly after 6:00 a.m. along southbound Interstate 5 in Yolo County, near Woodland, California, while the equipment was being moved from the tour’s previous stop in Seattle.

Cause of the Crash: The Volvo semi-truck drifted onto the right shoulder of the highway. When the driver attempted to steer back onto the roadway, he lost control, causing the vehicle to overturn.

The Volvo semi-truck drifted onto the right shoulder of the highway. When the driver attempted to steer back onto the roadway, he lost control, causing the vehicle to overturn. Emergency Response: Emergency personnel and a life-flight helicopter responded to the scene, but Parkinson, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, did not survive.

Emergency personnel and a life-flight helicopter responded to the scene, but Parkinson, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, did not survive. Investigation: Authorities noted that no other vehicles were involved and there was no indication that drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.

Statements and Ticket Refund Information

Following the incident, Golden 1 Center and tour promoter Live Nation issued statements announcing the immediate cancellation of the August 27 show.

“Following the tragic passing of a member of the touring crew in a trucking accident this morning, J. Cole’s performance at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento tonight, August 27, has been canceled. Our thoughts are with the crew member’s family and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.” — Statement from J. Cole & Live Nation

Ticketmaster confirmed that fans who purchased tickets through their platform will automatically receive full refunds. Those who bought tickets via third-party sellers are advised to reach out directly to their original point of purchase.

The canceled show comes amid J. Cole’s extensive 70-plus date global arena tour. It has not yet been announced whether the Sacramento date will be rescheduled or if upcoming West Coast tour stops will be impacted.