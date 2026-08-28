Milo Yiannopoulos, the controversial British far-right commentator who previously served as chief of staff for Kanye West’s Yeezy operation, has been detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and is facing removal from the United States.

Yiannopoulos, 41, was taken into custody at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport in Louisiana, according to the Department of Homeland Security. ICE records confirmed Friday that he remains in federal immigration custody. His detention comes after an immigration judge issued a final order of removal on July 22 when Yiannopoulos failed to appear for an immigration hearing.

DHS said Yiannopoulos legally entered the United States through New York City on May 14, 2019, but subsequently remained in the country beyond his authorized stay.

“He chose to overstay his welcome in violation of our nation’s laws,” DHS said in announcing the arrest.

On August 27, ICE arrested Milo Yiannopoulos, an illegal alien from the United Kingdom, at the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport (MSY) in Kenner, Louisiana. Yiannopoulos legally entered the country on May 14, 2019, through New York City, New York. He chose to… https://t.co/Hk6QBUmGDI pic.twitter.com/DbIhv8Z6PI — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) August 28, 2026

Federal officials said Yiannopoulos will remain in ICE custody pending his removal from the United States.

The arrest initially generated speculation because Yiannopoulos was detained in the New Orleans area on the same day Ye was scheduled to perform at Caesars Superdome. Reports have suggested Yiannopoulos may have been in Louisiana in connection with the concert, but neither DHS nor ICE has publicly established that as the reason for his presence there.

Yiannopoulos’ relationship with Ye stretches back several years and included involvement in both the rapper’s political and business operations. He worked on Ye’s political efforts and later became chief of staff at Yeezy, placing the outspoken former Breitbart editor inside one of the most controversial periods of Ye’s career.

Their professional relationship fractured publicly in 2024 when Yiannopoulos announced his resignation after Ye revealed plans for an adult-entertainment venture commonly referred to as “Yeezy Porn.”

“I cannot be complicit in the production or dissemination of pornographic films and literature, for moral and religious reasons,” Yiannopoulos wrote in his resignation letter. He also described pornography as a threat to his sobriety and spiritual well-being.

Yiannopoulos would later reemerge in Ye’s orbit amid allegations surrounding the rapper’s use of nitrous oxide.

In August 2024, Yiannopoulos accused celebrity dentist Thomas Connelly of supplying Ye with excessive amounts of nitrous oxide and claimed the dentist had exploited the artist financially while contributing to his alleged dependency on the gas. Yiannopoulos said he submitted an affidavit and complaint concerning Connelly to authorities and the California Dental Board.

Those accusations were Yiannopoulos’ allegations and were disputed by Connelly, who denied endangering Ye or improperly supplying him with nitrous oxide. The allegations did not establish that Connelly committed a crime.

Yiannopoulos had already been a polarizing political figure long before his association with Ye. The British-born commentator rose to national prominence as an editor at Breitbart News during the 2016 election cycle before resigning from the publication in 2017. He later became involved with several figures on the American far right and has repeatedly generated controversy through inflammatory political and cultural commentary.

His current immigration situation, however, is considerably less ambiguous than early reports suggested.

Federal authorities say Yiannopoulos entered the country legally in 2019, overstayed his authorized period, failed to appear at an immigration hearing and subsequently received a final order of removal.

Now, the former Yeezy chief of staff finds himself in ICE custody in Louisiana awaiting deportation from the United States.