Lauren London is headed back to the big screen for a role that connects her directly to another important chapter in West Coast Hip Hop history.

London has been cast as Beverly Tate, the late mother of Snoop Dogg, in Universal Pictures’ upcoming biopic Snoop. The casting was reported Tuesday as the film continues filling out the people who played pivotal roles in the Long Beach legend’s rise from the streets of Southern California to becoming one of the most recognizable personalities in entertainment.

Tate’s presence in Snoop’s story should be much more than a background role. Born Beverly Broadus, she raised Snoop—born Calvin Broadus Jr.—and his brothers and remained an important figure throughout his life and career. An evangelist and author, Tate was affectionately known as “Mama Snoop” and frequently appeared alongside her famous son publicly.

Tate passed away in Oct. 2021 at the age of 70 after experiencing health issues earlier that year. Snoop publicly mourned his mother, sharing several tributes following her death.

For London, portraying the mother of one of West Coast Hip Hop’s most important figures also carries an interesting cultural connection. The Los Angeles native was the longtime partner of late rapper Nipsey Hussle, who shared a friendship and mutual respect with Snoop. London has built an acting career spanning more than two decades, with credits including ATL, This Christmas, The Game, Baggage Claim, Without Remorse and the Netflix film You People.

London joins Jonathan Daviss, best known for Outer Banks, who was previously selected to portray Snoop. Myles Bullock has been cast as Dr. Dre, while Camron Jones will portray Tupac Shakur, giving the film three crucial figures from Snoop’s early life and Death Row Records era.

The R-rated biopic is being directed by Craig Brewer, whose résumé includes Hustle & Flow, Dolemite Is My Name and Coming 2 America. Brewer replaced Allen Hughes, who was originally attached when Universal announced the project in 2022.

More importantly, Snoop himself is directly involved.

The film is being produced by Snoop alongside Imagine Entertainment’s Brian Grazer and Death Row Pictures president Sara Ramaker. It also represents the first project under Universal’s overall deal with Death Row Pictures. The production has access to Snoop’s extensive music catalog, an important element considering records such as “Who Am I? (What’s My Name?),” “Gin and Juice” and his work alongside Dr. Dre helped define an entire era of West Coast Hip Hop.

Universal has described Snoop as the “definitive biopic” of the artist, entrepreneur and gangsta rap icon. Plot specifics remain under wraps, including exactly how much of his life the film will cover, but production was scheduled to begin this summer.

The movie already has a theatrical release date: Aug. 6, 2027.

For London, playing Beverly Tate provides an opportunity to portray someone who witnessed Calvin Broadus before the world knew Snoop Doggy Dogg—from a young man growing up in Long Beach through the turbulent beginnings of a career that would ultimately stretch far beyond Hip Hop.

And with Snoop himself helping tell the story, having his mother represented properly could prove to be one of the more personal elements of the entire film.