The NFL has announced multi-year commercial agreements with DraftKings, FanDuel and Fanatics Betting and Gaming ahead of the 2026 season.

DraftKings and FanDuel, NFL partners in the sports betting category since 2021, renewed their relationships, while Fanatics expanded its existing NFL partnership covering collectibles and official merchandise.

The three operators will be able to use NFL marks within sports betting, promote online and retail wagering, participate around major events including the Super Bowl and NFL Draft, and offer hospitality and VIP experiences. They will also have access to official real-time play-by-play statistics, Next Gen Stats and BetVision through Genius Sports.

“We are thrilled to have three world-class partners in the sports betting category,” said NFL EVP and Chief Revenue Officer Renie Anderson. “DraftKings, FanDuel and Fanatics share our vision for innovation and fan engagement, but most importantly, our commitment to protecting the integrity of the game. We look forward to navigating this next chapter in sports betting together.”

“We are thrilled to expand Fanatics’ partnership with the NFL to include Fanatics Sportsbook and Fanatics Casino, bringing fans even closer to the game they love,” said Matt King, CEO of Fanatics Betting and Gaming. “This deal underscores our vision for Fanatics as a true digital sports platform—a single destination where fans can bet, play and engage with the NFL all in one place, making the experience of being a fan better than ever.”

The agreements also emphasize game integrity and responsible gambling. The partners will collaborate on intelligence sharing and initiatives designed to prevent prohibited wagers, including bets involving officiating and injuries.

The NFL will continue its responsible betting campaign, “Stick to Your Game Plan, Always Bet Responsibly,” during the 2026 season.