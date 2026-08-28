New York City has officially claimed another title: the wealthiest city on Earth, according to the latest Henley & Partners Wealthiest Cities Report.

The numbers are almost hard to process. New York is home to an estimated 384,500 millionaires and 66 billionaires, with total private wealth exceeding $3 trillion. In a city of roughly 8.5 million people, that works out to approximately one millionaire for every 22 residents.

New York City is the wealthiest city in the world (384,500 millionaires & 66 billionaires) – an estimated 1 in every 22 residents is a millionaire 💰 pic.twitter.com/9JHQjKtD2k — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) August 27, 2026

The report also puts New York comfortably ahead of other global financial powerhouses including Tokyo, Singapore and London, cementing the city’s position as a magnet for some of the world’s most concentrated personal wealth.

There is plenty of spectacle in a city carrying that kind of money. Manhattan’s skyline is filled with luxury towers, private clubs and increasingly expensive real estate, while fortunes continue to grow around Wall Street, technology, entertainment and other major industries.

New York City is the wealthiest city in the world, with an estimated 1 out of every 22 residents being a millionaire. pic.twitter.com/bdmKpWXm5Y — Pubity (@pubity) August 26, 2026

Yet the same city is also wrestling with a housing crisis that has made everyday life brutally expensive for millions of New Yorkers. Median rent has reached roughly $5,000, while the city faces a housing shortage measured in hundreds of thousands of units.

About one in seven New Yorkers lives in poverty, adding another dimension to the millionaire boom. The number of millionaires has grown 45% over the past decade, creating a striking measure of how quickly wealth has accumulated in the city.

New York City is the wealthiest city in the world, with an estimated 1 out of every 22 residents being a millionaire.



According to Henley & Partners, NYC is home to about 384,500 millionaires and 66 billionaires, with more than $3 trillion in private wealth. It outranks major… pic.twitter.com/y25lWPwcjp — Complex (@Complex) August 26, 2026

That tension is what makes the ranking so fascinating. New York’s enormous private wealth is undeniable, but having more millionaires does not automatically translate into greater financial security for everyone who calls the city home.

The report ultimately captures New York at full volume: a global capital where extraordinary fortunes are being created at the same time millions of residents are simply trying to keep up with the cost of living.