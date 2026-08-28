In case you haven’t been paying attention to the Lil Durk murder-for-hire trial, OTF Jam has been telling it all. Jam, once a close associate to Durk, has been the star witness, delivering a timeline trending testimony.

While on the stand for his second day, OTF Jam expressed some remorse. “I still got a lot of love for him. Blood was there for me… I feel bad. I know he probably hate me. I got love for him, I just don’t have respect for him,” OTF Jam said, according to Complex.

The Lil Durk trial took another dramatic turn as OTF Jam, also known as Kacey Hester, continued testifying for the prosecution, offering jurors a detailed account of an alleged plot targeting Quando Rondo.

Akademiks reacted to OTF Jam testifying against Lil Durk and claiming Durk told him to “GET RID” of Quando Rondo 😳 pic.twitter.com/aaW6PgsXLv — Akademiks TV (@AkademiksTV) August 26, 2026

According to reporter Taylor Parise, Jam testified that he and Asa Houston traveled to Hooters after landing in San Diego while waiting for other members of the group. He said “Boonie” later called and explained the plan to kill Rondo, while Durk was allegedly on another phone nearby and could be heard in the background.

The end of Jam’s testimony for the day pic.twitter.com/jMMeUNpuW9 — Akademiks TV (@AkademiksTV) August 27, 2026

Jam also identified Doodie Lo as Co-Conspirator 4, alleging that Lo provided Rondo’s location to the group during a FaceTime call after their arrival in San Diego. Jam testified that Lo received the information from someone connected to Rondo who was supposed to deliver weed.

Wack100 believes Durk’s legal team will cook OTF Jam tomorrow and destroy his credibility pic.twitter.com/iN5fmn2yfj — Akademiks TV (@AkademiksTV) August 27, 2026

The alleged plan was to catch Rondo outside his Los Angeles hotel while he came out to receive the delivery. When Rondo and others appeared outside on August 18, Jam said the area was “too hot” because of heavy police activity. The group allegedly abandoned the attempt and stayed at a hotel overnight.

OTF Jam confirmed Doodie Lo is Co-Conspirator 4 https://t.co/zsztizES6b pic.twitter.com/QfaZrnnBes — Akademiks TV (@AkademiksTV) August 27, 2026

Jam’s testimony also ventured into other alleged interactions involving Durk. He testified that Durk had taken him around Tory Lanez in Miami, where Jam said he wanted to rob Lanez’s artist for his chain. According to Jam, Durk responded, “that’s the Jam I been waiting on.”

OTF Jam says Lil Durk spoke to him about 6ix9ine trolling him and said he was mad about “Slide 4 Von” and nobody getting it done. pic.twitter.com/slEVtXDReo — Akademiks TV (@AkademiksTV) August 27, 2026

Another moment centered on an alleged OTF meeting. Jam testified that Durk said, “if MFs catch Quando or Tim they gonna be straight, you ain’t gotta worry about nothing” after someone asked, “half a ticket or a million?”

OTF Jam testified that Lil Durk took him around Tory Lanez in Miami and Jam said he wanted to rob Tory’s artist for his chain.



Durk allegedly replied “that’s the Jam I been waiting on” 👀😳 pic.twitter.com/soV9Hf6s9G — Akademiks TV (@AkademiksTV) August 27, 2026

Akademiks has reacted to the testimony, including Jam’s allegation that Durk told him to “GET RID” of Rondo.

OTF Jam testified that he was at an OTF meeting with Durk and Durk said ‘if MFs catch Quando or Tim they gonna be straight, you ain't gotta worry about nothing’-



Someone in the room asked Durk ‘half a ticket or a million?’



And Durk just said: ‘whatever. MFs gonna be straight,… pic.twitter.com/ogrmxZuJuo — Akademiks TV (@AkademiksTV) August 27, 2026

The defense has yet to cross-examine Jam. Wack100 has predicted Durk’s legal team will aggressively attack Jam’s credibility when questioning resumes.

Jam’s testimony for the prosecution is expected to continue before the defense gets its opportunity.