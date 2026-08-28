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Federal prosecutors called key government witness OTF Jam to the stand on Friday, August 28, 2026, in the ongoing murder-for-hire trial of Chicago rapper Lil Durk (born Durk Banks).

The witness—a former Only The Family (OTF) affiliate turned cooperating informant—offered crucial testimony regarding the August 2022 targeted shooting in Los Angeles aimed at rapper Quando Rondo, which resulted in the death of Rondo’s cousin, Saviay’a “Lul Pab” Robinson.

Key Takeaways from OTF Jam’s Testimony

During extensive questioning, OTF Jam detailed the internal dynamics and alleged planning leading up to the ambush outside a West Hollywood gas station, characterization of the execution, and communications within the crew:

Critique of the Execution: Testifying for the prosecution, OTF Jam bluntly described the logistics and execution of the Los Angeles hit as “sloppy,” pointing to the use of rental cars tied to personal credit cards and unencrypted communications.

Testifying for the prosecution, OTF Jam bluntly described the logistics and execution of the Los Angeles hit as “sloppy,” pointing to the use of rental cars tied to personal credit cards and unencrypted communications. Retaliation Motive: He confirmed that the targeted attack was driven by retaliation for the November 2020 killing of OTF flagship artist King Von in Atlanta, which stemmed from an altercation involving Quando Rondo’s crew.

He confirmed that the targeted attack was driven by retaliation for the November 2020 killing of OTF flagship artist King Von in Atlanta, which stemmed from an altercation involving Quando Rondo’s crew. Internal OTF Bounty Allegations: The witness testified about alleged financial bounties and incentives promised to OTF members who successfully targeted rivals associated with Von’s death.

The Defense’s Position

Attorneys representing Lil Durk pushed back aggressively during cross-examination, attempting to undermine OTF Jam’s credibility.

The defense highlighted the witness’s cooperating plea agreement, arguing that his testimony was incentivized by hopes of a reduced sentence in his own pending federal cases. Durk’s legal team continues to maintain his innocence, asserting that the artist had no direct involvement in ordering or financing the Los Angeles shooting.

With the prosecution continuing to call key witnesses and present electronic communications, the high-stakes federal trial remains underway in California.