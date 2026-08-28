Prince’s ‘Timeless’ Opens the Vault Across Five Decades 

Prince’s impact on music is almost impossible to fully measure. The singer, songwriter, musician, producer, dancer, actor and filmmaker helped pioneer the Minneapolis sound while building one of the deepest and most influential catalogs in music history.

He was also one of the most prolific artists and composers of his generation. Prince was known for writing and recording constantly, creating far more music than he could release during his lifetime. When he passed away in 2016, he left behind an unprecedented amount of unreleased material inside his legendary Vault, including completed songs, alternate versions, live recordings and projects spanning nearly every stage of his career.

On Friday, August 28, The Prince Estate, in partnership with Legacy Recordings, released Timeless, a new posthumous album featuring 10 rare and previously unreleased recordings from the Prince Vault.

Timeless is the first Prince release curated to span every major era of his career. Featuring recordings created between 1977 and 2016, Timeless traces Prince’s evolution from a teenage prodigy recording in Minneapolis to one of the final live performances of his career.

Albums including Dirty Mind, 1999, Purple Rain, Around the World in a Day and Sign “☮” the Times remain among the most celebrated releases of the 1980s. Throughout the 1990s, projects such as Diamonds and Pearls, Love Symbol, The Gold Experience and Emancipation showed that Prince’s creativity, range and ambition were never limited to one era.

Rather than focusing on a single era, Timeless brings many versions of Prince together on one album. The sound changes as the collection moves through the decades, but his confidence, curiosity, and willingness to experiment remain consistent.

“Timeless describes Prince in many ways, even beyond his musical genius,” said Timeless producer and Prince Estate co-manager L. Londell McMillan. “Prince was indeed one of only one, a legendary artist and master musician with unprecedented style, faith, courage, dignity and brilliance. His overall essence and spirit remains timeless.”

The album opens with “I Am You,” a soulful and funky recording made at Minneapolis’ Sound 80 studio in 1977. Even at the beginning of his career, the confidence and musical instincts that would eventually make Prince a global icon were already present.

“Tick Tick Bang,” recorded in 1981, captures Prince as he continued developing the bold sound and attitude that defined his early work. The song leads into “Heaven,” a 1985 recording from the Around the World in a Day era that finds Prince imagining the pearly gates coming down to Earth. The track carries the colorful, spiritual and experimental energy associated with that period of his career.

“I Wonder,” recorded in 1989, shows a more vulnerable side of Prince. In the song, he questions whether a woman truly understands how deeply he loves her. It is another example of his ability to be emotionally direct without losing the sense of mystery that surrounded much of his work.

“With This Tear” gives listeners Prince’s intimate 1991 recording of the song he wrote, produced and arranged before giving it to Céline Dion. Dion later included her version on her 1992 self-titled album, but hearing Prince perform the composition himself gives it an entirely different feeling.

The second half of Timeless continues to show the full range of Prince’s music.

“Stone,” recorded in 1995, keeps things funky as Prince questions how two people who were once close could become so emotionally distant. The previously unreleased track was fittingly described by Rolling Stone as “forever funky.”

“Calabama,” recorded in 2003, mixes disco, pop and rap influences while giving listeners another look at Prince’s ability to move freely between genres. Even after decades in the industry, he continued searching for new ways to approach rhythm, production and performance.

The album’s newest single, “The Guilty Ones,” was recorded at Paisley Park on Oct. 26, 2007. The funk-rock track features background vocals from Marva King and Shelby J., bass from Josh Dunham and drums from Cora Coleman-Dunham. Prince produced, arranged, composed and performed the song, with Ian Boxill handling the original recording.

“The Guilty Ones” is accompanied by a new music video, giving the album another strong visual moment on its release day.

“Bestest Friend,” recorded at Paisley Park in 2012, turns inward as Prince addresses someone he once considered an extremely close friend and creative inspiration. The idea that every painter needs a muse captures how deeply he valued the people who inspired his work, even when those relationships became complicated.

Timeless closes with “How Come U Don’t Call Me Anymore?,” recorded live at Oracle Arena in Oakland on March 4, 2016, during Prince’s Piano & a Microphone Tour. The stripped-down performance places the focus on his voice, personality and musicianship. The sound of the audience singing along makes the recording even more powerful, especially knowing that it came from the final tour of his life.

Charles F. Spicer Jr., the album’s compilation producer, said ending the project with that performance was especially meaningful because it captured Prince’s unique relationship with his fans.

“These ten songs reveal Prince as an artist who was always fearless, innovative and creative on his own terms,” Spicer said. “Timeless is a fitting reminder of why Prince’s music will continue to move people for generations to come.”

What makes Timeless work is that it does not feel like a random collection of unreleased songs pulled from the Vault. Presented chronologically, the album follows Prince through nearly 40 years of creativity while revealing the artistic throughline connecting each era.

The production styles and musical landscapes change, but Prince’s identity remains clear throughout the collection. Whether he was recording as a teenager in Minneapolis, experimenting at Paisley Park, or commanding an arena with only his voice and a piano, he remained committed to creating his music on his own terms.

The collection was mixed and mastered by Grammy-nominated engineer and producer Chris James, a former Prince engineer whose credits include HITnRUN Phase Two, Art Official Age and Plectrumelectrum. James also recorded “Bestest Friend” at Paisley Park in 2012. The album was produced for compilation by McMillan, Spicer and James, with art direction by Tora Bliss.

Like Welcome 2 America, Timeless highlights the consistency, curiosity and creative ambition that defined Prince throughout his life. However, its five-decade scope gives the project its own identity and allows listeners to hear his growth in a way that no previous Prince album has presented.

Projects such as Piano & a Microphone 1983 and Originals gave fans access to important demos and early versions of familiar material. Timeless offers something different: 10 recordings selected to tell a broader story about Prince’s artistic journey.

Released during the 10th anniversary year of Prince’s passing, the album arrives amid continued celebration of his influence across music and culture. From Prince Celebration 2026 and the upcoming Broadway adaptation of Purple Rain to the fans who continue traveling from around the world to visit Paisley Park, his work remains present and deeply connected to new generations.

A decade after his passing, there is still an extraordinary amount to discover about Prince as an artist. The music preserved in his Vault speaks to a work ethic, imagination and creative output that may never be matched.

Timeless does not attempt to summarize Prince’s entire career. No single album could. Instead, it gives fans another powerful look at how much music he created, how far his imagination reached and why his work continues to reveal new layers.

Prince’s music was never built for only one moment. Timeless shows why it continues to connect across generations.

Timeless is available now on all major streaming platforms, CD, standard black vinyl and a limited-edition Purple Marble Vinyl. Listen to the complete album here.