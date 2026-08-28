“DPG Wu-Tang, Wu-Tang DPG”; say it fast five times in a row, bet ya can’t.

Hip-hop icons Rakim, Kurupt, and Masta Killa will release their landmark collaborative album, The Godbody, on 9.18.26.

Proving that it’s just what they are programmed to do, Kurupt and Masta Killa have a barfest over Rakim & Nick Wiz’s production on the group’s new single and video for “DPG Wu-Tang, Wu-Tang DPG.” The single is now available at all DSPs and you can watch the video below.

After announcing the project with the first Rakim solo, self-produced track in fifteen years “A Different Kind,” which trended on social media on two different occasions upon its release, and “Goin Down,” which featured Rakim, Kurupt and Masta Killa (and also West Coast stalwart Kokane), this time, Kurupt & Masta Killa take the wheel with “DPG Wu-Tang, Wu-Tang DPG.”

The Godbody is more than an album; it’s a landmark moment for Hip-Hop, but it’s also a mission that aligned three of hip-hop’s most respected lyricists to deliver a body of work built upon mutual respect, legacy, uncompromising artistry and coastal unity.

Recorded across both coasts: Kurupt representing California and Masta Killa and Rakim representing New York, the project was built to showcase the diversity and versatility of the trio while embodying a vision first imagined by the late Tupac Shakur; to unite the greatest emcees from the East and West Coasts into a single, undeniable body of work. The Godbody delivers on that vision, aiming to give fans the feeling of “One Nation.”

The Godbody is produced in its entirety by RakimandNick Wiz, and features collaborations with Snoop Dogg, Ghostface Killah, Raekwon, KRS-One, Daz Dillinger, Kool G Rap, Buckshot, Kokane, and Killa Sin among others.

You can now pre-order the album on vinyl, CD, Cassettes and Merch bundles and more now at https://dpgwutanggodbodylp.com/.

The Godbody album will be released on 9.18.26.

The Godbody TRACKLISTING:

Goin’ Down FEAT Kokane

DPG Wu-Tang, Wu-Tang DPG

Rock Ya Body FEAT Ghostface Killa, Raekwon & Daz Dillinger

Push The Button

Rabbit

God Speak (Interlude) FEAT Eminem & Jay-Z

A Different Kind (Rakim Solo Track)

Is It Love

Thelonius FEAT Buckshot, Rim & Trigga

Nights Over Brooklyn (Masta Killa Solo Track) (Prod Nick Price)

I’m Good (Remix)

Upstate introspective FEAT Killa Sin

Still Ill FEAT Kool G Rap & KRS-One

Nine & Chrome Fiend (Kurupt Solo track)

Rabbit (Remix) FEAT Snoop Dogg