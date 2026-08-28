What in the Madden build-a-player is going on here. Okay so a fake NFL career, carefully staged social media posts and a supposed financial advisor allegedly helped turn romance into a $1.3 million scam targeting at least 26 women across the Pacific Northwest and California.

🚨 In Case You Missed This Story, Just Know THIS IS INSANE.



Feds say a 35-year-old man FAKED BEING A #49ers PLAYER and allegedly scammed 26 women out of more than $1.3 MILLION through romance & investment schemes.



He reportedly used:

🏈 Fake 49ers career

📸 Fake Instagram

💰… pic.twitter.com/DuF2Ka1xM5 — 49ers & NFL News 24/7 (@49ersSportsTalk) August 27, 2026

Federal prosecutors have charged 35-year-old Daejon Labrayae Love and 18-year-old Taylor Jamie Chan in connection with the alleged operation, which investigators say ran from February 2022 until their arrests by FBI agents at an airport in Boise, Idaho.

Love allegedly built his dating-app persona around the San Francisco 49ers, telling women he was an undrafted wide receiver playing under a “private contract.” Tinder, Hinge, Bumble and Facebook Dating became hunting grounds as he pursued women in California, Oregon, Washington and Idaho.

Accused fraudster posed as 49ers player to scam women out of $1.3M https://t.co/hSby8FmhlW pic.twitter.com/w2TN9a4ABC — New York Post (@nypost) August 27, 2026

The performance apparently extended well beyond a dating profile. According to court documents, Love maintained an Instagram account featuring 49ers gear, a team helmet and a McLaren. He also allegedly used screenshots of Google AI Overviews that reflected false information he had planted online about his supposed NFL career.

A man was accused of pretending to be a San Francisco 49ers player to defraud women in Oregon, according to the United States Attorney’s Office, District of Oregon.https://t.co/c87JXLIXvQ pic.twitter.com/t1M9rfoqnz — NBC Bay Area (@nbcbayarea) August 27, 2026

Once a relationship developed, prosecutors allege Love brought Chan into the picture as his personal financial advisor. The two allegedly used phone applications to manufacture bank statements and investment balances showing millions of dollars. Victims were then encouraged to hand over money or take out personal loans with promises their investments would rapidly double or triple.

Investigators say they found no evidence that victims’ money was ever invested or returned. When questions mounted or a victim ran out of cash, Love allegedly cut off communication. Prosecutors say the money funded luxury travel, designer purchases and high-end rental vehicles.

The FBI believes the known victims may represent only part of the alleged scheme. Love reportedly used several aliases, including Jon Love, Avril Lyto Love and Jordan Love.

Anyone who believes they may have been targeted or has additional information is being urged to contact the FBI through its tip system or by calling 1-800-CALL-FBI.