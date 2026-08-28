SAINt JHN Surprise Releases ‘If Tomorrow Never Comes’ Album

Grammy Award-winning musician SAINt JHN has surprise-released his new album, If Tomorrow Never Comes, via Roc Nation Distribution. The 10-track project is available now across all platforms.

The album marks the latest chapter for the genre-fluid artist, whose sound blends emotive rap, R&B, alternative and Afrofusion while drawing from his Guyanese and Brooklyn upbringing.

If Tomorrow Never Comes follows SAINt JHN’s 2025 album Festival Season, his first full-length project in four years. The 18-track release also marked the beginning of his next musical chapter with Roc Nation Distribution and featured contributions from producers including ATL Jacob, Tay Keith and Tommy Brown.

Throughout his career, SAINt JHN has collaborated with Beyoncé, Future, Lil Uzi Vert, SZA, Meek Mill, Lil Baby, A Boogie Wit da Hoodie and others. His songwriting credits also include work for Usher and Nico & Vinz.

The artist broke through globally with “Roses,” which reached No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 following the Imanbek remix. His catalog also includes Collection One, Ghetto Lenny’s Love Songs, While the World Was Burning and Festival Season, highlighting his continued evolution beyond a single genre.