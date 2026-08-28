SoundCloud Launches Direct Music Purchases for Artist Pro Creators

SoundCloud is giving independent artists a new way to turn fan engagement into direct revenue with the beta launch of direct music purchases.

The new feature allows a select group of Artist Pro creators to sell eligible tracks directly from their SoundCloud profiles. Fans can discover, purchase and download music without leaving the platform, while artists receive proceeds from sales, excluding applicable fees and taxes. SoundCloud takes no commission.

The move addresses an existing demand among artists and fans. More than 250,000 artists have linked over 2.4 million tracks to external music platforms, while SoundCloud sends more than 500,000 users to outside services each year to purchase music. The company’s research also found that 28% of surveyed artists either already sell downloadable music or want to do so.

“Artists should be able to build their audience in one place, on one platform,” said Eliah Seton, CEO of SoundCloud. “SoundCloud has always been where artists find their first fans and build real communities. We’re continuing to bring more of what they need to grow their careers into that same experience, while letting fans directly support the music they love.”

The beta begins with approximately 200 U.S.-based Artist Pro creators with Fan Support enabled. Participating artists can set prices, make streamed tracks available for purchase and monitor sales through Artist Studio and the Fan Support Dashboard. Fans can download music in formats provided by artists, including MP3 or WAV.

SoundCloud plans to gradually expand access, with broader availability for eligible creators planned for later this fall.