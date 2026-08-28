Major League Baseball has suspended Dominican prospect Daury David Severino Damaso for two years following an investigation that uncovered one of the more elaborate age and identity fraud schemes to hit baseball’s international market in recent memory.

And this one allegedly went well beyond changing a birth certificate.

According to reports citing sources familiar with MLB’s investigation, the switch-hitting infielder had been presenting himself to teams as David Severino Damaso, a younger player who eventually reached a reported $2.8 million pre-agreement with the Cleveland Guardians in December 2025.

The Guardians believed Severino was approximately 13 or 14 years old and would become eligible to officially sign during the 2029 international signing period when he reached the required signing age. But the player MLB investigated was actually Daury David Severino Damaso, who was born April 2, 2010 and is currently 16 years old.

According to ESPN’s reporting on the investigation, Severino’s former trainer, Francisco Nieves, allegedly constructed the false identity in 2023 with the approval of the player’s parents.

Under the scheme, Daury essentially became “David,” who was presented as Daury’s younger brother.

A false late-filed birth registration listed David Severino Damaso’s birthdate as Dec. 20, 2011. Investigators also uncovered allegedly falsified medical and school records created under the David identity.

Then the story gets almost unbelievable.

According to the investigation, a fraudulent death certificate was later filed for the real Daury Severino Damaso, claiming he had died from a respiratory illness on May 5, 2012, when he would have been two years old.

The alleged scheme didn’t stop with paperwork.

A fake tombstone was reportedly created for Daury and placed at a gravesite in La Romana in the Dominican Republic, effectively creating physical evidence supporting the fictional story that Daury had died as a child while “David” was his surviving younger brother.

The deception apparently worked well enough to fool people inside baseball’s Dominican development system.

Veteran trainer John Pereyra told ESPN that he was initially informed Severino was 11 years old when he first evaluated him. Pereyra eventually paid Nieves $20,000 for the rights to train the prospect and worked with him for approximately two years before Cleveland reached its $2.8 million pre-agreement.

Pereyra said he was unaware of the alleged scheme. After becoming suspicious about the player’s late-filed birth documentation, he even investigated the family history himself and visited what he believed was the gravesite of Daury’s deceased older brother—the grave MLB’s investigation would later determine was part of the deception.

The age difference was particularly significant in the international scouting world.

A prospect believed to be 13 or 14 dominating players in his age group can project considerably differently than a 15- or 16-year-old performing against younger competition. International scouting departments routinely evaluate players years before they become eligible to officially sign, meaning physical maturity, projection and age are critical components in determining a prospect’s eventual market value.

Cleveland canceled its $2.8 million agreement in May after the discrepancy emerged. The Guardians are not expected to face discipline from MLB in connection with the case.

The consequences for Severino are considerably more severe.

MLB has suspended him from signing with any of its 30 organizations for two years, pushing back any potential entry into affiliated professional baseball. One scout told ESPN that a player once carrying a multimillion-dollar agreement could eventually command as little as approximately $10,000 when he becomes eligible again. That figure is an individual scout’s projection, not an established future signing value.

Age and identity manipulation isn’t new to professional baseball, particularly within the international market. Players from Latin America have previously been discovered competing under false names or incorrect birthdates. Cleveland itself experienced one of baseball’s most famous cases when pitcher Fausto Carmona was revealed in 2012 to actually be Roberto Hernández and three years older than his listed age.

But even by baseball’s history of international age fraud, this case is different.

A false identity is one thing. Fake birth, school and medical records take it considerably further.

Creating a death certificate and planting a tombstone for a living baseball prospect in order to help turn him into his own fictional younger brother?

That sounds more like a movie script than an international scouting report.

Unfortunately for everyone involved, MLB investigators say this one was real.