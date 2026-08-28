Unrivaled has announced that its Series C fundraise, led by Ten Pillars Sports Fund and backed by UC Investments, has surpassed its initial $100 million target and is now oversubscribed at a $650 million league valuation.

Founded in 2023 by Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart, the women’s basketball league has emphasized player ownership through its compensation model. The value of Unrivaled’s player equity pool has increased more than 550% since the league’s launch and is now worth nearly $200 million.

“This raise is fueling the next stage of Unrivaled’s growth and expanding our impact across the women’s basketball ecosystem,” said Unrivaled CEO and Co-Founder Alex Bazzell. “We’re partnering with investors who share our vision to create lasting value and greater opportunity for the best players in the world, while continuing to elevate the game for fans.”

The Series C round includes investments from Carmelo Anthony, Geno Auriemma, Ashton Kutcher, Alex Morgan and Trybe Ventures, Trae Young and others.

The latest investment follows Unrivaled’s record-setting second season, during which the league expanded to eight clubs and 54 players. The season also featured sold-out games at Philadelphia’s Xfinity Mobile Arena and Brooklyn’s Barclays Center.

“This raise reflects the confidence investors have in what we set out to build at Unrivaled: a league where the best players in the world have a real stake in the value they create,” Stewart said.