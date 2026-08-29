“Where is the Jeffrey Epstein Client List?” That’s what a man’s teeshirt said during a split-second television photobomb from the 2024 Republican National Convention.

Yeah, we all want to know. Anyway, here’s where it all went down …

During CNN’s July 2024 convention coverage in Milwaukee, reporter Kristen Holmes was discussing heightened Secret Service protection for Donald Trump amid reports of an Iranian assassination plot when a man appeared behind her on camera.

🚨 BREAKING:



A man wearing a shirt reading "Where is Jeffrey Epstein's client list?" interrupts CNN's live broadcast during the Republican National Convention. pic.twitter.com/7PBnvvmrvz — GBC (@GBC_Press) August 28, 2026

His shirt quickly became the star of the segment.

A camera operator appeared to zoom in on the message printed across the man’s shirt, turning what could have been a forgettable convention moment into a clip that social media users are now circulating again.

The renewed attention has little to do with the RNC itself. Instead, viewers have seized on the shirt as another opportunity to demand greater transparency surrounding Jeffrey Epstein, his associates and the records connected to the disgraced financier.

The Epstein case has remained a persistent source of public fascination because court filings and previously released records have identified numerous people who had some form of connection to Epstein. Being named in those records, however, does not by itself establish criminal conduct or participation in Epstein’s crimes.

That distinction has often been lost in the online conversation, where speculation can move much faster than verified information.

Still, the photobomber has become something of an accidental internet celebrity. Viewers praised the cameraman for noticing the shirt and zooming in, while others have dubbed the man an icon for using a live national television broadcast to revive a subject many believe deserves continued scrutiny.

The clip also demonstrates just how quickly an ordinary television moment can take on a completely different meaning once it returns through social media.

What began as a convention report about presidential security is now circulating as a reminder that public interest in the Epstein records has never really disappeared.

Sometimes it only takes one guy standing behind a reporter to bring the whole conversation back.