Jordan Brand Basketball is entering a new era of design and innovation with the Air Jordan 41, a lighter and more responsive basketball silhouette built for full-court performance.
The latest model draws insights from athletes across every level of the game, including Michael Jordan, Jordan Brand’s professional and collegiate roster, and players from Nike’s Elite Youth Basketball League.
The Air Jordan 41 represents an evolution of Jordan Brand’s heritage style while taking a future-forward approach to design, innovation and expression. Its performance-focused construction combines lightweight materials with responsive cushioning to help athletes control both ends of the court.
Enhanced containment, traction and breathability are also designed to keep players agile, secure and comfortable throughout the game, from tip-off to the final buzzer.
The new silhouette arrives as Jordan Brand continues to push the boundaries of basketball footwear, using athlete insights to shape a shoe built around speed, responsiveness and all-around court performance.
The Air Jordan 41 will debut with a limited release in China on August 28, followed by a global release.
With its combination of lightweight construction, responsive cushioning and enhanced performance features, the Air Jordan 41 introduces the next chapter of Jordan Brand basketball footwear while maintaining a connection to the brand’s established heritage.