Reebok and Angel Reese are set to release two new colorways of the Angel Reese 1 on August 31, 2026, at 10AM EST.
The ‘Metal Green’ and ‘Aqua’ editions will be available through Reebok.com and Dick’s Sporting Goods, giving fans two new looks for Reese’s signature footwear.
The new releases continue Reese’s partnership with Reebok, bringing her personal style and approach to fashion into two distinct colorways designed around the season’s trends.
The Angel Reese 1 ‘Metal Green’ and ‘Aqua’ will officially go on sale August 31 at 10AM EST.