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Reebok Announces August 31 Release for Angel Reese 1 ‘Metal Green’ and ‘Aqua’

August 29, 2026
Shawn Grant

Reebok and Angel Reese are set to release two new colorways of the Angel Reese 1 on August 31, 2026, at 10AM EST.

The ‘Metal Green’ and ‘Aqua’ editions will be available through Reebok.com and Dick’s Sporting Goods, giving fans two new looks for Reese’s signature footwear.

“I’m excited to launch two bold new colorways of the Angel Reese 1 – ‘Metal Green’ and ‘Aqua’,” said Reese. “My style has always been about versatility, having fun and wearing what makes me feel confident, and I bring that same mindset to every new design. Tapping into this season’s top fashion trends, ‘Metal Green’ and ‘Aqua’ reimagine the Angel Reese 1 in this fall’s defining colors and give people two distinct ways to make a statement.”

– Angel Reese

The new releases continue Reese’s partnership with Reebok, bringing her personal style and approach to fashion into two distinct colorways designed around the season’s trends.

The Angel Reese 1 ‘Metal Green’ and ‘Aqua’ will officially go on sale August 31 at 10AM EST.

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