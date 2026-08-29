Global Afrobeats star Ayra Starr will headline the halftime show during the 2026 NFL London Game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, October 11, at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The performance will be part of a record seven halftime shows presented by American Express across the NFL’s 2026 International Games, spanning seven countries and four continents.

Ayra Starr has accumulated more than seven billion global streams and one billion YouTube views since debuting in 2021. The Beninese-Nigerian singer and songwriter is a two-time GRAMMY nominee for Best African Music Performance and a BET Award winner for Best International Act.

Her latest album, Starrgirl, arrived August 14 through Mavin Records/Republic Records and features collaborations with ZAYN, Leon Thomas and Wizkid.

“I am so excited to perform at the NFL halftime show in London,” said Ayra Starr. “London is one of my favorite places in the world and to bring Starrgirl to the NFL global stage is a dream come true for me. I can’t wait to see you guys there!”

“The NFL London games are the foundation of everything we have built internationally, and the halftime show has become one of the biggest moments which makes these events so special,” said Tim Tubito, senior director of global game presentation, music and entertainment at the NFL. “London is one of the most influential music cities in the world, and African music has been at the center of that conversation for years now. Ayra Starr is a generational talent with a real connection to fans in this market, and building on the halftime shows we have staged in London in recent seasons, she is the right artist to carry that momentum forward.”

Ayra Starr’s halftime performance will air live in the UK free-to-air on 5 and Sky Sports.