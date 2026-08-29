Brian Steel’s cross-examination of OTF Jam ended with a question that left the courtroom sitting with the weight of Jam’s own words.

🚨 OTF JAM’S TESTIMONY HAS OFFICIALLY CONCLUDED



After days of Brian Steel attacking his credibility and highlighting inconsistencies in his statements, Jam is officially off the stand.



On redirect, Jam emphasized that he is already serving three life sentences for three murders… pic.twitter.com/te7fDd4Hgr — Daily Durk (@justin__1000) August 28, 2026

After Jam attempted to explain away previous threatening statements by saying he was angry and that they were “just words,” Steel pressed him on the potential consequences of those words.

“Your words can get someone innocent charged?”

Jam asked Steel to repeat the question.

Steel then reportedly sat in silence for approximately 10 seconds before turning toward the judge.

🚨 EVEN MEMO600 IS PUBLICLY DISPUTING JAM’S TESTIMONY



Jam testified that Memo600 went to Savannah and shot a music video after they allegedly had Quando Rondo’s location, supposedly interfering with what was planned.



Now Memo himself is responding, saying the video was shot… pic.twitter.com/0ANT1v1v2z — Daily Durk (@justin__1000) August 28, 2026

“I pass the witness, Your Honor.”

And just like that, Jam’s testimony was over.

The moment capped days of questioning from Steel, who repeatedly challenged Jam’s credibility and highlighted inconsistencies in his statements. With Jam now off the stand, the jury is left to assess the testimony and determine how much weight to give his account.

🚨 BRIAN STEEL ENDS HIS CROSS-EXAMINATION OF OTF JAM WITH ONE FINAL POINT



After Jam defended his previous threatening statements by saying he was angry and that they were “just words,” Steel responded:



“Your words can get someone innocent charged?”



Jam asked Steel to repeat… pic.twitter.com/4o89wqumkv — Daily Durk (@justin__1000) August 28, 2026

During redirect examination, Jam stressed that he is already serving three life sentences for three murders. He also maintained that he does not expect his testimony to result in any reduction of those sentences.

That point appeared to be important for prosecutors to leave with the jury following the defense’s aggressive cross-examination.

🚨 BRIAN STEEL IS TEARING INTO OTF JAM’S STORY



Steel confronted Jam with recordings where Jam previously said he never heard Durk discuss Quando Rondo, Lil Tim, or any bounty before later giving federal agents a different account.



Steel’s point to the jury is simple: Jam’s… pic.twitter.com/URS7xqaf0G — Daily Durk (@justin__1000) August 28, 2026

Meanwhile, another piece of Jam’s testimony is facing a very public challenge.

Jam testified that Memo600 traveled to Savannah and filmed a music video after allegedly obtaining Quando Rondo’s location, suggesting the trip interfered with what had been planned.

🚨 OTF JAM GOT SOME EXPLAINING TO DO 😭😭😭



Yesterday Jam called Vonnie a “goofy” and laughed when Brian Steel asked if he loved him.



NOW we’re hearing Jam was allegedly calling Vonnie “baby,” telling him he missed him, and trying to get their separation order lifted so they… pic.twitter.com/rljcmQzl55 — Daily Durk (@justin__1000) August 28, 2026

Memo600 has now disputed that account himself, saying the video was filmed five years ago and that Jam was not even around him at the time.

That development adds another layer to a testimony already under intense scrutiny. Steel spent days pressing Jam about his recollection, statements and credibility. Now, someone directly mentioned in Jam’s testimony is publicly disputing his version of events.

For the jury, the question is becoming increasingly straightforward: which parts of Jam’s story can be trusted?

Steel’s final exchange gave them one last issue to consider. Words may be dismissed as “just words,” but inside a courtroom, those words can carry consequences far beyond the moment they were spoken.