Brian Steel’s cross-examination of OTF Jam ended with a question that left the courtroom sitting with the weight of Jam’s own words.
After Jam attempted to explain away previous threatening statements by saying he was angry and that they were “just words,” Steel pressed him on the potential consequences of those words.
“Your words can get someone innocent charged?”
Jam asked Steel to repeat the question.
Steel then reportedly sat in silence for approximately 10 seconds before turning toward the judge.
“I pass the witness, Your Honor.”
And just like that, Jam’s testimony was over.
The moment capped days of questioning from Steel, who repeatedly challenged Jam’s credibility and highlighted inconsistencies in his statements. With Jam now off the stand, the jury is left to assess the testimony and determine how much weight to give his account.
During redirect examination, Jam stressed that he is already serving three life sentences for three murders. He also maintained that he does not expect his testimony to result in any reduction of those sentences.
That point appeared to be important for prosecutors to leave with the jury following the defense’s aggressive cross-examination.
Meanwhile, another piece of Jam’s testimony is facing a very public challenge.
Jam testified that Memo600 traveled to Savannah and filmed a music video after allegedly obtaining Quando Rondo’s location, suggesting the trip interfered with what had been planned.
Memo600 has now disputed that account himself, saying the video was filmed five years ago and that Jam was not even around him at the time.
That development adds another layer to a testimony already under intense scrutiny. Steel spent days pressing Jam about his recollection, statements and credibility. Now, someone directly mentioned in Jam’s testimony is publicly disputing his version of events.
For the jury, the question is becoming increasingly straightforward: which parts of Jam’s story can be trusted?
Steel’s final exchange gave them one last issue to consider. Words may be dismissed as “just words,” but inside a courtroom, those words can carry consequences far beyond the moment they were spoken.