Cam’ron says Dipset’s infamous Verzuz loss to The L.O.X. didn’t just hurt their Harlem pride. It allegedly hurt their pockets too.

During a conversation with Mannie Fresh on the Still 400 podcast, the Dipset general revealed that a tour involving both legendary New York crews had already been planned before their August 2021 Verzuz battle at Madison Square Garden. According to Cam, however, The L.O.X.’s dominant performance changed the business surrounding the proposed tour.

“They beat us so bad on the Verzuz, that nobody wanted to see the tour afterwards!” Cam admitted.

“Originally, I had a tour set up with us and The L.O.X. before the Verzuz,” he explained.

For anyone who watched that night, Cam’s assessment probably doesn’t need much explanation. Jadakiss, Styles P and Sheek Louch arrived prepared, organized and ready to perform, with Jada delivering one of the most memorable individual performances in Verzuz history. Dipset had the records, star power and home-field Harlem energy, but The L.O.X. controlled the battle with chemistry, freestyling, stage presence and the ability to perform their records without relying heavily on backing tracks.

Cam said his biggest frustration wasn’t necessarily losing the battle. It was the timing.

“The only reason I was mad about it was, I’m like, ‘Shit, we could’ve did the Verzuz when the fucking tour was over and got the money,’” Cam explained. “But the Verzuz for us, as opposed to y’all situation, kind of messed the tour up. It’s all good. Shit happens. It’s no big deal.”

See the Still 400 interview HERE

Ironically, the Verzuz that Cam says damaged the original touring plans also became one of the defining moments of The L.O.X.’s career more than two decades after their debut.

Jadakiss in particular walked out of Madison Square Garden with his stock significantly higher than when he entered. His performance sparked a new wave of appreciation for his catalog, lyrical ability and stage presence, while also becoming a reminder that Verzuz wasn’t simply about who had the biggest records.

It was about who could perform them when the lights came on.

Nearly five years later, Cam can laugh about the loss.

But apparently, the promoters weren’t laughing.

According to Killa, The L.O.X. beat Dipset so badly that they beat them out of a bag too.